The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have voiced disappointment that their key leaders or parties have found no mention in Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s autobiography, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (AICC)

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The YSRCP alleged there was not a single mention of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who once breathed life into the Congress, in the book. The BRS alleged the Congress leadership never demonstrated genuine affection or respect for Telangana.

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There was no immediate reaction from the Congress at the time of filing this report.

Gandhi formally launched her book at a function in Delhi on Monday, in the presence of her children, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a statement on Wednesday, YSRCP MP from Tirupati Maddila Gurumoorthy asked how Gandhi could overlook the contributions of Reddy. He said Reddy had played a crucial role in reviving the Congress when it was struggling politically and subsequently helped the party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) form governments at the Centre in 2004 and 2009.

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{{^usCountry}} “Reddy's political leadership and the massive response to his padayatra were instrumental in the Congress party's revival in Andhra Pradesh and its subsequent success in national politics,” Gurumoorthy said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Reddy's political leadership and the massive response to his padayatra were instrumental in the Congress party's revival in Andhra Pradesh and its subsequent success in national politics,” Gurumoorthy said. {{/usCountry}}

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“His leadership and the electoral success of the Congress in Andhra Pradesh were crucial factors in the party securing power at the Centre for a second consecutive term,” he added.

Gurumoorthy also regretted that there was not a single reference to Reddy’s untimely death in a tragic helicopter crash in September 2009, that subsequently changed the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh.

BRS working president and Telangana former minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) also launched a sharp attack on Gandhi, alleging the state had no place in her heart and that this was reflected in the absence of any reference to the state in her book.

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“There is no mention of even the word Telangana in her book. How can the state find a place in her autobiography when it has no place in her heart or soul?” he observed.

He said there was no reference to the separate Telangana movement that gained momentum after 2009, in which scores of activists lost their lives. The movement had forced the UPA government to finally concede a separate state in 2014, amid acrimonious scenes in Parliament.

He asserted that the formation of Telangana was not the outcome of Sonia Gandhi’s generosity or a gift from the Congress party, but the result of a prolonged and determined struggle by millions of people in the region.

Gandhi and the Congress leadership never demonstrated genuine affection or respect for Telangana, its political leadership or its people, he alleged.

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