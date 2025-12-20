Who is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bündchen marries Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu instructor

Joaquim Valente has emerged in headlines after reports that Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen quietly married her longtime partner in an intimate ceremony. Valente is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor who has worked with Bündchen since 2021.(@HugoGloss/ X)

According to Page Six, Bündchen and Valente tied the knot last month in a private gathering attended by a small group of close friends and family. A source familiar with Valente told the outlet that the wedding took place at home and that he was “thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together.”

Who is Joaquim Valente?

Valente is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor who has worked with Bündchen since 2021. He is part of the Valente Brothers, a family-run martial arts academy known for its focus on self-defence and traditional training methods.

Despite his connection to one of the world’s most recognisable supermodels, Valente has largely maintained a low public profile, keeping his professional life separate from celebrity culture.

Page Six reported on Bündchen and Valente’s relationship in February 2024, with sources saying the pair became romantically involved in June 2023.

Their relationship began after Bündchen’s divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady was finalized in October 2022. Brady is also father to son Jack, 17, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen has previously denied claims that her relationship with Valente overlapped with her marriage to Brady. “That is a lie,” she told The New York Times in 2024 in response to speculation about infidelity.

In February 2025, Bündchen, 45, and Valente welcomed their first child together. The couple has not publicly revealed the name or gender of the baby.

Bündchen first appeared publicly with a visible baby bump in October 2024 but chose not to comment on the pregnancy. Brady also refrained from public comment at the time, though a source told Page Six that he “never imagined” Bündchen would have children with Valente.

Bündchen has not publicly confirmed the reported marriage either. She recently attended a Vivara jewellery event in São Paulo, Brazil, where photographs appeared to obscure her ring finger.