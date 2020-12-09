e-paper
144-floor-high tower in UAE gets demolished, achieves world record title. Netizens have mixed reactions

The towers owned by Modon Properties has also shared the achievement on Instagram along with the certificate.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:22 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
The image shows the demolition of Mina Plaza.
The image shows the demolition of Mina Plaza.(Facebook/@Guinness World Records)
         

Demolition of a 541.44-foot-tall building in Abu Dhabi has bagged the Guinness World Record title on November 27. The 144-floor-high tower known as Mina Plaza was demolished in just 10 seconds in a controlled manner. Guinness World Records has shared a video of the demolition on Facebook and it definitely is a surprising watch.

The clip starts with a slow motion of the demolition process and then goes on to show the original. According to a comment under the video, the records agency described over 3000 delay detonators were activating 915 Kg of explosives.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 8, the clip has garnered over 6,900 reactions along with numerous comments from netizens. The towers owned by Modon Properties has also shared the achievement on Instagram along with the certificate.

Here’s what people had to say about the demolition clip:

“I thought Tony Stark did that years ago while fighting the Hulk,” said a Facebook user. “Massive!” commented another.

Many had several concerns about the record. “That is an insane amount of air pollution,” pointed out an individual. “Such a waste of money and resources,” commented another. “I’m shuddering at the level of air and noise pollution that happened during this,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this record?

