Alert Odisha farmer survives attack by eight-feet-long crocodile. Here’s how

An alert farmer has survived an attack by an estuarine crocodile in a creek in Kendrapara district of Odisha by displaying his presence of mind, a forest official said.

Fifty eight-year-old Bhajakrushna Pradhan was fishing in a creek near Jalakana village in Mahakalpada area on Sunday when the eight-feet-long reptile pounced on him, the official said.

Pradhan, who sustained wounds on his right arm, was quick to react. He picked up a bamboo pole and hit the reptile on one of its eyes, he said.

The injured crocodile released Pradhan and retreated into the water body.

The farmer, who received minor injury, described the experience as a “providential escape” from death.

It is risky to net fish in water bodies in protected forest areas as they are ideal habitats for crocodiles, said Mahakalpada forest range officer, Bijoy Kumar Parida.

The forest department has initiated a series of measures to save humans and domesticated animals from preying crocodiles, he said.

“Over two dozen riverside spots have been identified as danger zones because of frequent sighting of reptiles in these places,” officials said.

A warning has been issued to people to avoid these troubled water zones, they said.

The bathing ghats, which have become vulnerable, due to intrusion by the crocodiles, have been barricaded, the officials said.

