e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares ‘off-road’ application of Bolero. It involves books

Anand Mahindra shares ‘off-road’ application of Bolero. It involves books

The business tycoon took to Twitter to share three images and wrote “Books from a Bolero.”

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image of this ‘Books from a Bolero’ was shared by Anand Mahindra.
The image of this ‘Books from a Bolero’ was shared by Anand Mahindra. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a hit among his followers. From asking people to caption quirky pictures to sharing inspiring stories, his varied tweets never fail to create a stir among people. Case in point, his latest tweet involving a Bolero, a vehicle designed by his company, and its ’noble off-road’ application.

The business tycoon took to Twitter to share three images and wrote “Books from a Bolero. He then added, “This is truly a noble ‘Off-Road’ application.” Wondering what he’s talking about? It’s a mobile library.

“My friend Minnie from Ludhiana shared this pic. Harjinder Singh does this because he feels that people must hold and read books despite a digital world. The vehicle belongs to the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle,” Mahindra added in the caption.

Here’s the tweet Mahindra shared:

Since being shared a few hours ago, Mahindra’s post has prompted people to drop all sorts of comments. The tweet has also received over 1,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

While some wrote how it is essential for everyone to read books, others were simply amazed by this wonderful tweet.

“Great application and yes we need to focus more on physical things rather than digital world. Yes there are good uses of digitalization. Sir, I request you to start an organization for sports where kids can fulfill their dreams of sports and we can educate people about physical fitness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Physical books can’t be replaced with digital one, even in libraries most people love reading books, magazines and other related articles in the physical form, even some have their mini libraries at home and they are proud of that,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s tweet?

tags
top news
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In