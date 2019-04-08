Caught on camera: Scary video captures massive dust storm in Rajasthan

Is this a scene from a film on some apocalyptic event? That’s probably how you’ll feel watching this video circulating online. Only, it’s a real-life event captured in our country. Dust storms raged across various parts of Rajasthan on Sunday and this video shows the moment the storm swept over parts of Churu.

The scary video shows a huge blanket of dust inching closer towards the city. Shocked residents can be seen using their mobile phones to record the sight in front of them.

According to reports, the storm originated from the desert close by. While the storm caused damage to local farmers and properties, no damage to human lives has been reported.

According to PTI, the storm swept through Pilani, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaipur and Churu. Areas in Churu and Sri Ganganagar also witnessed light rainfall.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 19:50 IST