e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / CEO of fashion company resigns to focus on family, prioritize wife’s career

CEO of fashion company resigns to focus on family, prioritize wife’s career

“I want to devote more time to my growing family,” Rubin Ritter was quoted as saying. “My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority,” he added.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:00 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Associated Press | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Berlin
In this, the three CEOs of German online warehouse Zalando, David Schneider, Robert Gentz and Rubin Ritter, from left, ring the bell during the company's initial public offering at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany. The chief executive of online fashion retailer Zalando Rubin Ritter is stepping down to focus on his family, saying his wife’s career should “take priority” in the coming years. Ritter has been one of three chief executives at Zalando since 2010.
In this, the three CEOs of German online warehouse Zalando, David Schneider, Robert Gentz and Rubin Ritter, from left, ring the bell during the company's initial public offering at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany. The chief executive of online fashion retailer Zalando Rubin Ritter is stepping down to focus on his family, saying his wife’s career should “take priority” in the coming years. Ritter has been one of three chief executives at Zalando since 2010.(AP)
         

The chief executive of online fashion retailer Zalando is stepping down to focus on his family, saying his wife’s career should “take priority” in the coming years.

Rubin Ritter, one of three co-chief executives at Zalando, has been in the job since 2010. Tasked with overseeing strategy and communications, the 38-year-old helped turn the Berlin-based start-up from into one of the world’s top online fashion retailers with 14,000 employees and net profit of almost 100 million euros ($121 million) in 2019.

In a statement, Zalando said Ritter had informed the company Sunday of his decision to step down in 2021, more than two years before his contract ends.

“I feel that it is time to give my life a new direction,” Ritter was quoted as saying.

“I want to devote more time to my growing family,” he added. “My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority.”

The company declined to provide details on Ritter’s wife or her profession.

The head of Zalando’s supervisory board, Cristina Stenbeck, said the company regretted Ritter’s decision but “we have the highest respect for the underlying personal motivation.”

Last month, Ritter published the company’s first report on diversity and inclusion, saying these should be seen as “an opportunity rather than a challenge.” The company has been criticized for currently having only men on its five-member management board.

tags
top news
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week
Kerala to move Supreme Court over farm law this week
Opposition parties misleading innocent farmers, says Adityanath
Opposition parties misleading innocent farmers, says Adityanath
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In