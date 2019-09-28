e-paper
Couple dance in the rain, TikTok video makes Twitter emotional

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows a couple dancing in pouring rain to the tune of a peppy music.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The TikTok video, shared on Twitter, has collected over 3 lakh views - and still counting.
The TikTok video, shared on Twitter, has collected over 3 lakh views - and still counting. (Twitter/@playful_heart)
         

A TikTok video of a dancing couple is Twitter’s new love and there is a chance that it’ll prompt a wave of emotions in you too.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows a couple dancing - in the rain - to the tune of a peppy music. In the 24-second-long video, the couple is seen delivering different moves – and all that while grinning ear to ear.

Since being tweeted on September 25, the TikTok video has collected over 3 lakh views - and still counting. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 21,000 likes and about 6,300 retweets.

While many – quite emotionally - commented that they want to dance with their partner, there were some who simply expressed their love for rain. A few, however, chose a funnier route while commenting. Here’s what people tweeted:

What do you think of the rain-dancing couple?

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 13:30 IST

