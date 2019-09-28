Couple dance in the rain, TikTok video makes Twitter emotional

it-s-viral

A TikTok video of a dancing couple is Twitter’s new love and there is a chance that it’ll prompt a wave of emotions in you too.

Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows a couple dancing - in the rain - to the tune of a peppy music. In the 24-second-long video, the couple is seen delivering different moves – and all that while grinning ear to ear.

Since being tweeted on September 25, the TikTok video has collected over 3 lakh views - and still counting. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 21,000 likes and about 6,300 retweets.

I wanna dance in the rain , anybody else ? Sound on pic.twitter.com/WcXGmg2x3u — Isabella ~🌹 (@playful_heart) September 26, 2019

While many – quite emotionally - commented that they want to dance with their partner, there were some who simply expressed their love for rain. A few, however, chose a funnier route while commenting. Here’s what people tweeted:

It totally puts a smile on my face, I can watch it over and over. Thank you for sharing 🙂 — 𝓐 𝓟𝓸𝓮𝓽𝓲𝓬 𝓦𝓱𝓲𝓼𝓹𝓮𝓻 (@APoeticWhisper) September 27, 2019

I miss moments like that with my wife — Armando (@masseur13_ita) September 26, 2019

I wish I could dance like that.. My effects just look like I've been electrocuted on the spot — Alex large (@Alexlarge75) September 26, 2019

You know me did you even have to ask?? pic.twitter.com/059VrPOZBq — Infocliffmy (@InfocliffMy) September 26, 2019

Are you kidding I love dancing in the rain — BlindAngel420 (@Angel420Not) September 26, 2019

They are so lithe, nimble and in sync with each other. I’ve watched it a hundred times https://t.co/0Ao881sStl. Thanks for sharing Hina. — Abrar Ali (@AbrarAli_DPS) September 28, 2019

What do you think of the rain-dancing couple?

