e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Coyote and badger ‘friendship’ video excites scientists. Here’s why

Coyote and badger ‘friendship’ video excites scientists. Here’s why

The 12-second-long video details the unusual ‘friendship’ between the animals.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has left many surprised.
The video has left many surprised. (Twitter/ Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST))
         

A video of an unlikely friendship between a coyote and a badger has prompted a wave of surprised and excited reactions from people, including several scientists.

Captured under a highway in California’s Santa Cruz Mountain, the 12-second-long video details the unusual ‘friendship’ between the animals.

Shared by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) on both Twitter and Facebook, the video shows the coyote and the badger using a culvert to travel underneath the highway. In the video, the coyote wags its tail as it sees the badger approaching.

“This is the best thing you’ll see all day! Our wildlife cameras spotted a #coyote and #badger together — the first time this type of behaviour has been captured in the San Francisco,” POST tweeted.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over one lakh views. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 2,700 likes and close to 1,100 retweets.

People dropped varied reactions and here’s what they tweeted:

Coyotes and badgers have been known to hunt for small mammals together, reports National Geographic. However, the partnership is purely transactional. This video captures something different - it shows a “friendly” relationship between two animals instead of the usual “cold and robotic” approach.

“I wouldn’t scientifically want to use the term friends, but these are two wild animals that clearly understand their partnership,” independent behavioural ecologist Jennifer Campbell-Smith told National Geographic.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Camel, cow, and donkey ‘friends’ roam together. Pic leaves people in splits

tags
top news
Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, he is life for us: PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, he is life for us: PM Modi
RBI keeps rates steady, maintains ‘accommodative stance’
RBI keeps rates steady, maintains ‘accommodative stance’
7, including 3 kids, die after gas leak in UP’s Sitapur
7, including 3 kids, die after gas leak in UP’s Sitapur
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: Maruti launches ‘flaunt machine’ Brezza petrol
Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates from Day 2: Maruti launches ‘flaunt machine’ Brezza petrol
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
‘I feel bad for him’:  Prasad opens up on Rayudu’s exclusion from World Cup
‘I feel bad for him’:  Prasad opens up on Rayudu’s exclusion from World Cup
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news