Coyote and badger ‘friendship’ video excites scientists. Here’s why

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:55 IST

A video of an unlikely friendship between a coyote and a badger has prompted a wave of surprised and excited reactions from people, including several scientists.

Captured under a highway in California’s Santa Cruz Mountain, the 12-second-long video details the unusual ‘friendship’ between the animals.

Shared by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) on both Twitter and Facebook, the video shows the coyote and the badger using a culvert to travel underneath the highway. In the video, the coyote wags its tail as it sees the badger approaching.

“This is the best thing you’ll see all day! Our wildlife cameras spotted a #coyote and #badger together — the first time this type of behaviour has been captured in the San Francisco,” POST tweeted.

This is the best thing you'll see all day! 🐾

Since being shared, the video has gathered over one lakh views. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 2,700 likes and close to 1,100 retweets.

People dropped varied reactions and here’s what they tweeted:

Amazing. Hope the badger came out the other side! — Elizabeth Bradbury (@isabellabc) February 4, 2020

It amazes me humans seem shocked when animals get on and live together. Why the ignorance? It is humans who can't live together and don't get on! It is human's who destroy hibitats and ecosystems! Humans are mmamals like any other, yet it is human mammals what are the worse kind! — darkroman (@darkroman_) February 5, 2020

Yes Indeed… That Made My Day.



How the innocent beauty of animals can teach us so much about ourselves. — Earth First (@GaryMDean) February 5, 2020

That happy little leap and tail wag is just what my German Shepherd does when she sees her friends — Dr Emily Wood (@emilyfwood) February 5, 2020

Coyotes and badgers have been known to hunt for small mammals together, reports National Geographic. However, the partnership is purely transactional. This video captures something different - it shows a “friendly” relationship between two animals instead of the usual “cold and robotic” approach.

“I wouldn’t scientifically want to use the term friends, but these are two wild animals that clearly understand their partnership,” independent behavioural ecologist Jennifer Campbell-Smith told National Geographic.

What do you think of the video?

