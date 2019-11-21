e-paper
Camel, cow, and donkey ‘friends’ roam together. Pic leaves people in splits

An image of the trio was captured and later shared on Facebook by Goddard Police Department along with a witty caption.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The unlikely trio appeared in a neighbourhood of Goddard.
The unlikely trio appeared in a neighbourhood of Goddard. (Facebook/Goddard Police Department)
         

“A cow, a camel, and a donkey walked into a neighbourhood and ...,” for many it may sound like the opening line of a joke or remind some of Christmas Nativity scene. However, this is something that literally happened. A few days back, this unlikely trio appeared in a neighbourhood of Goddard, the US, and roamed around a bit before being united with their human.

An image of the trio was captured and later shared on Facebook by Goddard Police Department along with a witty caption. “Does anyone know the owners of these three friends travelling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard?” wrote the authorities jokingly. “If we cannot locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season,” they added further.

Take a look at the image which has tickled people’s funny bones.

The image shows a camel, a cow, and a donkey roaming together.
The image shows a camel, a cow, and a donkey roaming together.

Since being shared in November 18, the post created quite a stir online with people dropping all sorts of comments.

“If all humans could just get along like most animals do lol,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome post Goddard police department. Their names are - faith, hope and love ... lol,” commented another. “Thank you for taking care of these special animals and bringing joy to this special season!” wrote a third. “A Camel, a Goat and a Cow walked into a bar......ROFLMAO!” joked a fourth.

What do you think of this unlikely ‘friends’?

