Camel, cow, and donkey ‘friends’ roam together. Pic leaves people in splits

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:17 IST

“A cow, a camel, and a donkey walked into a neighbourhood and ...,” for many it may sound like the opening line of a joke or remind some of Christmas Nativity scene. However, this is something that literally happened. A few days back, this unlikely trio appeared in a neighbourhood of Goddard, the US, and roamed around a bit before being united with their human.

An image of the trio was captured and later shared on Facebook by Goddard Police Department along with a witty caption. “Does anyone know the owners of these three friends travelling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard?” wrote the authorities jokingly. “If we cannot locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season,” they added further.

Take a look at the image which has tickled people’s funny bones.

The image shows a camel, a cow, and a donkey roaming together.

Since being shared in November 18, the post created quite a stir online with people dropping all sorts of comments.

“If all humans could just get along like most animals do lol,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome post Goddard police department. Their names are - faith, hope and love ... lol,” commented another. “Thank you for taking care of these special animals and bringing joy to this special season!” wrote a third. “A Camel, a Goat and a Cow walked into a bar......ROFLMAO!” joked a fourth.

What do you think of this unlikely ‘friends’?