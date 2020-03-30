e-paper
Dalgona Coffee is the delish beverage trend sweeping TikTok and Instagram. Tried it yet?

Participated in this trend yet? Have you tried Dalgona Coffee?

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:53 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
You’ve probably seen your fair share of pictures and videos of this coffee.
You've probably seen your fair share of pictures and videos of this coffee.
         

With people spending more and more time at home, social media is flooded with a new challenge or trend every other day. The latest trend to spill all over social media is videos on Dalgona Coffee. With people confined to their homes, many are missing the taste of their usually over-priced but oh-so-amazing café-bought coffees. That’s probably why so many are jumping on this trend and whipping up their own versions of this gorgeous looking coffee delight.

You’ve probably seen your fair share of pictures and videos of this coffee. It’s simple to make. Just put some coffee, sugar and water in a mug and whip it till it reaches a light frothy consistency (or as some would say, ‘till your arms fall off’). Add this mixture on top of iced milk and voila - your coffee is ready.

The Korean coffee drink is all over thanks to the many videos and pictures posted on TikTok and Instagram, because did you even try it if you didn’t post about it?

 

 

 

 

 

 

@jasmine.michh

⊹ had to try this :p 🌿##whippedcoffee##fyp##foryou##coffee##trending##viral##food

♬ ricoco bicc aesthetic - biccpizza

 

@blackisdrug0

It tasted really good 😋 ##fyp ##xyzbca ##corona ##makeadrink ##coffee ##stayathome ##whippedcoffee

♬ Coffee - beabadoobee

 

@kasinlau

whipped coffee ##makeadrink ##wishmeluck ##fyp ##dalgonacoffee ##aesthetic ##asmr ##whippedcoffee ##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ Married Life (From "Up") - Sergy el Som

 

@karl_kugelmann

This ice coffee hits different 😋🧊 ##quarantinethings ##coffee ##dalgonacoffee

♬ Coffee - beabadoobee

 Have you whipped some up for yourself? How did it taste?

