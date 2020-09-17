Elderly man recovers from Covid-19, offers doctors rice grown in his field as gift

it-s-viral

A man’s special gesture towards the medical professionals who helped him recover from Covid-19 has tugged at the heartstrings of many. A tweet highlights how he gifted rice grown by him in his field as a way to thank the team that treated him.

The post has been shared by Twitter user Dr Urvi Shukla MD. In her tweet, she explains that the man, a senior citizen, had been in the ICU for 15 days. Following his recovery, he offered the special gift to the team that helped him recover.

“Senior citizen recovered from Covid 19 after ICU stay of 15 days (out of that 12 days on ventilator),” Shukla wrote in her tweet. “He was a free patient and he wanted to say thanks to treating team. Rice grown by him in his own field,” she said further.

The tweet is complete with a picture of the rice he gifted.

He was a free patient and he wanted to say thanks to treating team. Rice grown by him in his own field. pic.twitter.com/kbPkoyjoYC — Dr Urvi Shukla MD (@docurvishukla) September 14, 2020

Posted on September 14, the tweet has since received over 3,300 likes and more than 400 retweets. Many on Twitter have shared their reactions to the heartwarming gesture.

“Such a touching gesture. Nothing is more valuable than this wonderful expression of gratitude,” wrote an individual in comments section. Here’s what others had to share:

Many others called it a wonderful and priceless gesture.

What do you think about the post?