Elon Musk compares Queen Elizabeth II with Teletubbies

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:15 IST

Known for his quirky posts on Twitter, SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday took to the microblogging site to compare Queen Elizabeth II with the characters of the TV series “Teletubbies”.

In a series of tweets, Musk shared the image of Elizabeth II wearing her iconic ensembles in the shades of red, yellow, purple and green.

Musk drew a comparison between the Queen and the four characters who sport the same colours in the kids’ TV show.

He posted separate images of Elizabeth II with caption “Queen” and the characters with ‘Teletub’.

Earlier in the day, replying to NASA’s tweet about Jupiter’s massive size as compared to Earth, Musk, the founder of SpaceX which has partnered with the space agency for its Artemis mission, said: “We are tiny”.

The US-based agency on Saturday tweeted: “Did you know that two Earths could fit inside Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot? The powerful storm is one of many colourful features we see in this image captured by our @NASAJuno spacecraft and processed by #CitizenScientist Kevin M. Gill.”

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 21:58 IST