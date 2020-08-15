e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Grocery store employee entertains shoppers with her melodious voice, goes viral

Grocery store employee entertains shoppers with her melodious voice, goes viral

The employee named Lily Taylor-Ward is a 24-year-old soprano singer.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:40 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows 24-year-old, Lily Taylor-Ward.
The image shows 24-year-old, Lily Taylor-Ward. (Facebook/@LilyTWSoprano)
         

Some shoppers at a store in Derbyshire, United Kingdom, have had the pleasure of witnessing a melodious musical performance while grocery shopping – all thanks to 24-year-old Lily Taylor-Ward. She works at one of the Lidl stores, a supermarket chain, and is a soprano singer. Videos of her performing outside the store have now gone viral and left netizens amazed.

Posted on her own Facebook page on July 24, this clip is almost eight minutes long. It shows the young singer singing two songs, Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life and Eva Cassidy’s Songbird. Check out the recording which shows the performer’s superb talent. The clip currently has over 4,500 views along with nearly 200 reactions:

Ward sings in front of the store, where she work, every Thursday night to entertaining queuing customers, reports the BBC. This routine performance is now drawing in buyers who are turning up every Thursday, mainly to see the singer perform.

Take a look at some of her other performances shared on social media over the past few weeks:

Here is what netizens had to say about the soprano singer’s performance. One person said, “Gorgeous, I love listening to you and you have so much talent. I think you should go a long way in singing”. Another individual on Facebook wrote, “Fabulous and I will have the pleasure of listening to Lily on Sunday. So excited”.

She also performed at the 100th birthday of war veteran and pandemic fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore, reports BBC. A video of him singing alongside the performer created quite a buzz online, back in April.

What do you think of the singer?

Also Read | Woman sings Outlander’s version of The Skye Boat Song, receives outpouring of love. Watch

tags
top news
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Indians in China facing Covid-19, border aggression: Indian envoy
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
No one will be safe in Biden’s America, Harris is ‘step worse’: Trump
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In