Grocery store employee entertains shoppers with her melodious voice, goes viral

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:40 IST

Some shoppers at a store in Derbyshire, United Kingdom, have had the pleasure of witnessing a melodious musical performance while grocery shopping – all thanks to 24-year-old Lily Taylor-Ward. She works at one of the Lidl stores, a supermarket chain, and is a soprano singer. Videos of her performing outside the store have now gone viral and left netizens amazed.

Posted on her own Facebook page on July 24, this clip is almost eight minutes long. It shows the young singer singing two songs, Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life and Eva Cassidy’s Songbird. Check out the recording which shows the performer’s superb talent. The clip currently has over 4,500 views along with nearly 200 reactions:

Ward sings in front of the store, where she work, every Thursday night to entertaining queuing customers, reports the BBC. This routine performance is now drawing in buyers who are turning up every Thursday, mainly to see the singer perform.

Take a look at some of her other performances shared on social media over the past few weeks:

Here is what netizens had to say about the soprano singer’s performance. One person said, “Gorgeous, I love listening to you and you have so much talent. I think you should go a long way in singing”. Another individual on Facebook wrote, “Fabulous and I will have the pleasure of listening to Lily on Sunday. So excited”.

She also performed at the 100th birthday of war veteran and pandemic fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore, reports BBC. A video of him singing alongside the performer created quite a buzz online, back in April.

Tom is enjoying singing along to @lilytwsoprano in the sunshine today - it’s the small things in life isn’t it? - Hannah (Tom’s daughter) #walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/2JHzwzaQGM — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 12, 2020

What do you think of the singer?

