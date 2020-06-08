e-paper
Hairdresser gives free hair cut to poor children in Mumbai

Ravindra Birari a hairdresser who lives in Titwala One day in a week, he is doing social work and give hair cut to poor children.

Jun 08, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mumbai
Ravindra Birari giving a haircut to a child.
Ravindra Birari giving a haircut to a child.(ANI)
         

A hairdresser in Mumbai in a noble gesture is giving free hair cut to poor children living on the roadside.

Ravindra Birari, hairdresser lives in Titwala and runs his own salon in Bhandup, Mumbai for many years. One day in a week, he is doing social work and give hair cut to poor children.

“It is more than two months of lockdown, all salons are closed. Poor children who live on the road can not go anywhere to get their hair cut, so I am giving a free haircut to children,” Birari told ANI.

After the hair cut, a child said, “Uncle is very good. No barber was coming here since lockdown, but he comes here and gives us free hair cut.”

