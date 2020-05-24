Here is a compilation of the week’s most purrfect cat videos
We hope these fur-bulous videos help bring a smile to your face.it-s-viral Updated: May 24, 2020 18:08 IST
Don’t worry if you didn’t get the memo. We’re here to let you know that the Internet is obsessed with cats. These four-legged furred cuties are unofficial royalty of the World Wide Web and official rulers of netizens’ hearts. This week they captured our attention by partaking in some derpy, some unusual, and some hilarious shenanigans.
Here is a compilation of all the hiss-terically purr-fect cat videos from the past week:
Cats play with bubbles
Can we please get a 10-hour version of this video of these derpy yet adorable-looking cats playing with bubbles.
gib me bubel from r/AnimalsBeingDerps
The wrestler cats
Check out these cats who are partaking in a wrestling match right on live television.
MY CATS HAVE NO CHILL 😹😹 @DorisBigornia pic.twitter.com/nJr3ZCedbG— 𝙽𝚒𝚔𝚔𝚒 𝙱𝚒𝚐𝚘𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚊 𓃠🎀 (@nikkibigornia) May 15, 2020
Gnocchi, the peace-loving cat
This soft cat named Gnocchi is not one for violence. Its interaction with a squirrel proves so:
No wonder the squirrel wasn’t scared of Gnocchi from r/StartledCats
Cat reacts to human’s singing
Some may call this cat a harsh critic but we think it only had the best intentions at heart when telling its hooman its honest opinions on her singing:
@killa_kaye_
I thought he was enjoying it... ##fyp ##vocals ##fail♬ original sound - killa_kaye_
Cat keeps staring at human
Take a break from all the cute, derpy cats on the Internet and check out this particularly creepy kitty called Dean who stares at his hooman from different mirrors.
View this post on Instagram
I think I creep the hell out of my mum when I stare at her through mirrors. Am I scary enough? 🗡😨🔊 📽 @olgastavrou ~ 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖓 . . . . . . . #cat_features #Dean #cat #catlover #meow #instacats #catsofig #catsofinstagram #ig_catclub #catclub #tiktokmemes #meme #bestmeow #meowed #catsofgreece #petsagram #pet #catmother #gaintrick #greekcats #petofinstagram #catstagram #catslife #catworld #thedodo #dean_thegreek #funnycats #lifopets #funnyvideos #mmgtw
The cat who just wants to cuddle
Send this cat video to your boo to remind them of a time when you wanted to cuddle but they didn’t .
My orange boy Dennis just wants to cuddle and sleep, Larry is an a$$#ole from r/AnimalsBeingJerks
Is this a cat or a dog wearing a catsuit
The video of this overly affectionate cat may make you wonder if it is really a dog in disguise.
Affection is NOT optional from r/cats
Aren’t these videos just fur-bulous? We hope they brought a smile to your face and got you charged you up for the upcoming week.
