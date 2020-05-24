e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Here is a compilation of the week's most purrfect cat videos

Here is a compilation of the week’s most purrfect cat videos

We hope these fur-bulous videos help bring a smile to your face.

May 24, 2020 18:08 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cat videos have won people over.
The cat videos have won people over.
         

Don’t worry if you didn’t get the memo. We’re here to let you know that the Internet is obsessed with cats. These four-legged furred cuties are unofficial royalty of the World Wide Web and official rulers of netizens’ hearts. This week they captured our attention by partaking in some derpy, some unusual, and some hilarious shenanigans.

Here is a compilation of all the hiss-terically purr-fect cat videos from the past week:

Cats play with bubbles

Can we please get a 10-hour version of this video of these derpy yet adorable-looking cats playing with bubbles.

gib me bubel from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

The wrestler cats

Check out these cats who are partaking in a wrestling match right on live television.

Gnocchi, the peace-loving cat

This soft cat named Gnocchi is not one for violence. Its interaction with a squirrel proves so:

No wonder the squirrel wasn’t scared of Gnocchi from r/StartledCats

Cat reacts to human’s singing

Some may call this cat a harsh critic but we think it only had the best intentions at heart when telling its hooman its honest opinions on her singing:

@killa_kaye_

I thought he was enjoying it... ##fyp ##vocals ##fail

♬ original sound - killa_kaye_

Cat keeps staring at human

Take a break from all the cute, derpy cats on the Internet and check out this particularly creepy kitty called Dean who stares at his hooman from different mirrors.

The cat who just wants to cuddle

Send this cat video to your boo to remind them of a time when you wanted to cuddle but they didn’t .

My orange boy Dennis just wants to cuddle and sleep, Larry is an a$$#ole from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Is this a cat or a dog wearing a catsuit

The video of this overly affectionate cat may make you wonder if it is really a dog in disguise.

Affection is NOT optional from r/cats

Aren’t these videos just fur-bulous? We hope they brought a smile to your face and got you charged you up for the upcoming week.

Also read | Stay paw-sitive by watching some of the best cat videos that grazed the Internet last week

