Stay paw-sitive by watching some of the best cat videos that grazed the Internet last week

Stay paw-sitive by watching some of the best cat videos that grazed the Internet last week

From a cat wearing a hat made out of its own hair to a bilingual feline who says ‘I love you’. Here are some of the most ‘purrr-fect’ kitty videos from last week.

Updated: May 17, 2020 10:01 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here is a specially curated list of the most ‘purrr-fect’ kitty videos from the past week.
Here is a specially curated list of the most 'purrr-fect' kitty videos from the past week.(TikTok/@maseplace and @sirkkathecat)
         

You know that nothing gets us ‘feline’ better than watching some cute cats get up to some derpy shenanigans. Lucky for us, the Internet is equally obsessed with these furry four-legged beasts. Thus, there is never a dearth of content to keep us entertained. This week has been a particularly exciting one for all cat enthusiasts out there.

Here is a specially curated list of the most ‘purrr-fect’ kitty videos from the past week:

This furry feline’s hat may or may not be made out of its own hair. It looks like the only way to be sure of that is to watch the TikTok video below.

@sirkkathecat

##coronaquarantine day 5 made me do it 🤠🤠 ##catsoftiktok ##foryou

♬ superstar audio by kingsapphire

Looks like Pandora the cat is having an identity crisis and believes that she is a bunny. Watch this feline copy her bunny bros in this heartwarming clip.

@mallowandstorm

Pandora the cat has two bunny siblings. Do the bunnies rub off onto her? I think so. ##Catsoftiktok ##Catlover ##Bunny ##Fyp ##Animallovers

♬ Barden Bellas - joealbanese

Wow, this cat does not look pleased about getting a haircut. Nevertheless, check out of how well behaved it is as it sits still for a new fade.

@freememesstudios

♬ original sound - freememesstudios

What has this innocent-looking rug ever done to this kitty? Why is feline attacking it like it is its mortal nemesis? Watch the video and let us know what you think.

What are cats made of? Why are they so flexible? Are these kitties shimmying into a shelf? Will they fit? We may have the questions but only this video has the answers.

@dreymo

My cats turning around in this little shelf is all you need to see today ##cats ##catsoftiktok ##tiktokcats ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - dreymo

Ever seen a bilingual cat? Ever seen a kitty who confesses its love for you? Well, get ready to see such a cat now.

@maseplace

I really be saying 🐒 tho ##tiktokprom ##cat ##cats ##catsoftiktok ##smartpet ##animals ##cute ##viral ##trending ##fyppage ##fyp

♬ original sound - maseplace

Those were some of the most a-paw-rable videos from last week. We hope you’re ‘feline’ good and ready to take on this coming week with some paw-sitive cat energy in your life.

Also read| Delhi cop singing Teri Mitti to kid scoring Lionel Messi like free kick, 7 videos which went viral this week

