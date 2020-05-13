e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat enters room, meets rug and then does this. Watch funny feline video

Cat enters room, meets rug and then does this. Watch funny feline video

Shared on reddit and then on Twitter, the video shows a cat walking into a room and pause for a moment when it gets on top of a rug.

it-s-viral Updated: May 13, 2020 16:12 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat standing on a rug.
The image shows the cat standing on a rug. (Screengrab)
         

Cats are pretty smart. However, there are times when they act like major weirdoes and showcase such behaviour which the simple minds of mortals, read hoomans, may find extremely difficult to grasp. Just like this video which shows a cat suddenly breaking into a bizarre behaviour before resuming back to normal.

Shared on reddit and then on Twitter, the video shows a cat walking into a room and pause for a moment when it gets on top of a rug. Then it does this:

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has already gathered over 62,000 views and 5,900 likes. Additionally, more than 2,000 people have retweeted the post. From trying to understand the reason behind the feline’s freaky behaviour to laughing out loud, people dropped varied comments on the post. A few also took a hilarious route while commenting.

“Cats and their nocturnal instincts, casually acting crazy because why not,” wrote a Twitter user. “But, why?” questioned another. “Killed it. You’re safe now. You’re welcome,” wrote another trying to give voice to the cat’s thoughts.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Ever tried copying your siblings? This kitty’s attempt to copy her bunny bros will melt your heart

tags
top news
‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
Live: EPF contribution paid by govt to be extended for another 3 months till Aug
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
In her address, FM explains the term ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ in 4 languages
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait stun in this new-age legal drama
Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait stun in this new-age legal drama
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In