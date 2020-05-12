Ever tried copying your siblings? This kitty’s attempt to copy her bunny bros will melt your heart

Updated: May 12, 2020 12:53 IST

The one pure love-hate relationship people have is with their siblings. Even after all the fighting and screaming, we can’t seem to stop copying their behavior and stealing their clothes because they will always be the coolest no matter what. Turns out this behaviour isn’t exclusive to just us humans. Meet Pandora, a fluffy kitty, who loves her bunny siblings a bit too much resulting in some not-so-cat-like behavior on her part. And it’s her odd traits that have grabbed the attention of netizens.

Posted on TikTok by Pandora’s hooman @mallowandstorm, the clip opens to show the beautiful white feline wearing a bunny-eared hat complete with a cute pink bow. Text on the video reads, “I think my cat is having an identity crisis.”

The scene transitions to the feline having breakfast with her two bunny siblings. The caption on screen explains how she grew up with those adorable hoppers.

In the next scene of the montage - while the track in the background goes “you’ll hardly recognize me” - Pandora is seen hopping around the house exactly like a bunny. Maybe Pandora considered the hippety-hop a cool thing she could show off to her peers.

The clip ends with the hooman expressing that Pandora has to be told repeatedly not to chew hay.

“Pandora the cat has two bunny siblings. Do the bunnies rub off onto her? I think so,” reads the caption.

Check out the adorable video:

Posted on May 11, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views. Pandora the bunny cat’s hopping has captured netizens’ hearts despite her refusal to act more cat-like.

“Cat? What cat? I can see three bunnies,” says a TikTok user. “Those hops made my day,” writes another. “Please make an exclusive video of her hopping,” requests a third.

Being a bunny or being a cat, or just both - we hope that Pandora finds the best of both worlds and keeps on wowing netizens with her delightful hops.

What do you think of this bunny cat?