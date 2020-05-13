e-paper
Kitty with a sad face is all of us during a haircut in childhood. Watch

A man carefully snips some parts of the kitty’s fur around the ears and the whiskers while the feline sits there with a dejected face.

The clip shows a white feline sitting on a chair with a black cape.
When we reminiscence of our childhood days a rush of golden memories flood our minds. But among all those happy memories lies one not-so-happy memory that most of us had to go through. If you haven’t guessed it yet, it’s the trip to the barber for a haircut. Sitting on that wooden plank set on a chair, for most tiny tots the barber seemed like the worst villain at that time. Well, we have found a poor little kitty, who will give you a glimpse of that nightmare yet again. Posted on TikTok, a clip of a sad looking kitty sitting on a barber’s chair is something that will remind you of those times.

The clip shows a white feline sitting on a chair with a black cape fastened around the nape of its neck. A man carefully snips some parts of the kitty’s fur around the ears and the whiskers while the feline sits there with an expressionless face.

We are no expert in reading cat expressions but we can surely relate to the fluffy one since we also used to try to hold back our tears and sit on the chair with a poker face as the barber snipped off our hair according to the instructions by our mothers.

Take a look at the uncanny representation of your childhood:

The clip has garnered over 55,000 likes and tons of comments from netizens. “Omg! The cat looks like it’s about to cry!” writes a TikTok user. “Aww that’s one cute haircut,” comments another just like our grandparents used to assure us after a disastrous trim.

“Don’t be sad kitty, it’ll grow back,” says a third.

What do you think of the feline’s haircut?

