Delhi cop singing Teri Mitti to kid scoring Lionel Messi like free kick, 7 videos which went viral this week

Delhi cop singing Teri Mitti to kid scoring Lionel Messi like free kick, 7 videos which went viral this week

We bring you a collection of such videos which piqued people’s attention this week and also created lots of online chatter.

May 10, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All sorts of videos went viral this week.
All sorts of videos went viral this week.
         

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos which never fail to spark all sorts of reactions. From excitement to aww-worthy, the clips evoke different emotions in people and that’s probably the reason they went all sorts of viral. We bring you a collection of such videos which piqued people’s attention this week and also created lots of online chatter.

Delhi cop sings Teri Mitti

This policeman from Delhi took a melodious route to spread a little cheer amid such tough times. Rajat Rathor shared a video of himself singing a beautiful rendition of the song Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari.

Doggo aptly describes WFH scenario

Next in line is a video which accurately describes what a typical WFH day looks like and it features an adorable dog named Topi in the lead. From the struggles of getting out of bed to taking those untimely breaks, the video shows it all. If you’re working from home, there’s a chance this video will speak to your soul.

Cat leads woman into shop

Cats will always have their way and this video of a stray feline perfectly proves that. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a kitty leading a human inside a store to get his favourite food.

Predators fight for the same food

For the next video, you may want to sit tight because it’s action-packed and thrilling. Shot in South Africa, the video shows a fight between three different predators for the same food. It captures how a volt of vultures, a tiger and a lion fight to steal the same loot.

Boy scores Lionel Messi like free kick

There are many who love to see a good football goal. This video shows exactly that but it’s not of any pro football player but a 12-year-old boy from Malappuram, Kerala. The boy’s Lionel Messi like free kick left everyone in awe.

Human interrupts cat’s naptime

Cats don’t like being disturbed, especially if they’re taking a nap. However, have you ever wondered how they will react if you annoy them while they’re sleeping? This video will give you a clue:

@515cats

##catsoftiktok

♬ original sound - alexandrafravel

Monkey tries grabbing a kid

The video of a monkey trying to grab a kid while riding a bike went viral because several people thought it was funny. However, despite those initial chuckles if one introspects, the video is anything but funny. PETA took to Twitter to address the incident and wrote how the video shows an animal being abused and exploited.

Which video you like the most?

top news
