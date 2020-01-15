e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Indian Army Day 2020: Here’s how Twitter is paying tribute to country’s bravehearts

irst observed in 1949, this is the 72nd year of the celebration.

Trisha Sengupta
Indian Army Day is celebrated each year on January 15.
Indian Army Day 2020 is being celebrated to commemorate the brave soldiers of the defense forces. First observed in 1949, this is the 72nd year of the celebration.

This day, on January 15, in 1949 the command of the Indian Army was handed over by then- Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army General Sir Francis Butcher to the forces’ first Indian Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General KM Cariappa. This transfer of power signifies an important historical moment for India and thus each year it’s celebrated with gusto. Indian Army Day honours the fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country.

Expectedly, Twitter is all abuzz and people are dropping all sorts of comments to show appreciation for the soldiers on Indian Army Day. In fact, the hashtag #ArmyDay is also trending on Twitter.

While many thanked the jawans, others spoke about the valour and courage of the army personnel.

Here are some such tweets:

As a tradition, each year, the army chief hosts a reception at his official residence. It’s attended by the President, the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers and other dignitaries.

