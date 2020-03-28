e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Is the cat more dog or the dog more cat? Odd play fight that is bound to make you smile

Is the cat more dog or the dog more cat? Odd play fight that is bound to make you smile

The whole situation feels a bit like the role reversal, as the dog seems more catlike than the feline itself.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:53 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog and the cat play fighting.
The image shows the dog and the cat play fighting. (Reddit/motionblurrr)
         
Highlights
  • The almost 50-second-long video was posted on the subreddit “Animals being bros”
  • It is titled “working from home, I get to witness how my dog and cat play”
  • The clip currently has over 46,000 upvotes and almost 600 comments

Work from home has bought along lots of changes in employees’ everyday lives, around the world. Some pleasant, such as attending meetings in one’s pyjamas. Some not so much, such as the constant battle between the urge to be productive and the temptation to nap. For this one particular Redditor, and thanks to their camera skills, work from home has bought along with it this beautiful display of affection between a house cat and pet dog.

The almost 50-second-long video was posted on the subreddit “Animals being bros” on March 26. It shows the dark-furred feline playing with a doggo whose fur is the colour of a lightly burnt toast. The video is action-packed. It is filled with the classic jumps onto each-other, some humble pawing, and lots of never-seen-before licking from the kitty’s side. The whole situation feels a bit like the role reversal, as the dog seems more catlike than the feline itself.

The clip currently has over 46,000 upvotes and almost 600 comments.

Working from home, I get to witness how my dog and cat play... from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Redditors had a massively positive reaction to seeing this unlikely duo having such a blast.

One person said, “I love how kitty is pretending to bite, and then suddenly starts licking the dog haha”. To which another responded, “You’ve never had a cat anger lick you”? Didn’t know that “anger grooming”, as one Reddit user calls it, was a thing but we now surely recommend it as a power move in any animal fight.

One comment read, “I see two cats here”. While another person joined in, noticing the role reversal, saying “is the cat more dog or the dog more cat”? A Reddit user went as far as to say, “that’s not a dog and a cat. That’s a cat and a cat in a dog suit”.

An individual tried to guess the unspoken dialogue between the two four-legged cuties when commenting:

“Cat: Must clean you!

Doge: No!

Cat: Hold STILL!

Doge: NO!

Cat: I am inevitable

Doge: gives in

Cat: Victory”.

via GIPHY

What is truly inevitable is grinning ear-to-ear after watching this play fight. Don’t you agree?

tags
top news
India readies for Stage 3 transmission as Covid-19 cases cross 800
India readies for Stage 3 transmission as Covid-19 cases cross 800
Coronavirus update: Assam to set up hospitals with 1500 beds within 2 months
Coronavirus update: Assam to set up hospitals with 1500 beds within 2 months
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
‘Help us’: After deaths on coronavirus-hit ship, guests clamor to leave
‘Help us’: After deaths on coronavirus-hit ship, guests clamor to leave
Epics that inspired de facto ‘janta curfews’ three decades ago return
Epics that inspired de facto ‘janta curfews’ three decades ago return
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news