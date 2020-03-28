Is the cat more dog or the dog more cat? Odd play fight that is bound to make you smile

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:53 IST

Work from home has bought along lots of changes in employees’ everyday lives, around the world. Some pleasant, such as attending meetings in one’s pyjamas. Some not so much, such as the constant battle between the urge to be productive and the temptation to nap. For this one particular Redditor, and thanks to their camera skills, work from home has bought along with it this beautiful display of affection between a house cat and pet dog.

The almost 50-second-long video was posted on the subreddit “Animals being bros” on March 26. It shows the dark-furred feline playing with a doggo whose fur is the colour of a lightly burnt toast. The video is action-packed. It is filled with the classic jumps onto each-other, some humble pawing, and lots of never-seen-before licking from the kitty’s side. The whole situation feels a bit like the role reversal, as the dog seems more catlike than the feline itself.

Redditors had a massively positive reaction to seeing this unlikely duo having such a blast.

One person said, “I love how kitty is pretending to bite, and then suddenly starts licking the dog haha”. To which another responded, “You’ve never had a cat anger lick you”? Didn’t know that “anger grooming”, as one Reddit user calls it, was a thing but we now surely recommend it as a power move in any animal fight.

One comment read, “I see two cats here”. While another person joined in, noticing the role reversal, saying “is the cat more dog or the dog more cat”? A Reddit user went as far as to say, “that’s not a dog and a cat. That’s a cat and a cat in a dog suit”.

An individual tried to guess the unspoken dialogue between the two four-legged cuties when commenting:

“Cat: Must clean you!

Doge: No!

Cat: Hold STILL!

Doge: NO!

Cat: I am inevitable

Doge: gives in

Cat: Victory”.

What is truly inevitable is grinning ear-to-ear after watching this play fight. Don’t you agree?