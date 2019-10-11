e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Kids create their own carrom board, inspires Anand Mahindra

Under the hashtag #whatsappwonderbox, the business tycoon shared the image of kids playing carrom.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a few hours, the post has gathered over 18,000 likes.
In a few hours, the post has gathered over 18,000 likes. (Twitter/Anand Mahindra)
         

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a hit among his followers and almost all his tweets create a stir among people. Case in point, his latest tweet involving a group of kid and their creative carrom board that is attracting all sorts of reactions from people.

Using the hashtag #whatsappwonderbox, the business tycoon shared the image which shows kids playing carrom. It’s the ‘board’ of the game, however, that inspired Mahindra.

“What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination...” he wrote in caption.

Since being shared a few hours back, the post has already amassed over 18,000 likes and close to 3000 retweets. While commenting many expressed that the image inspired them too.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think about this creative carrom board?

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 17:41 IST

India News