Kids create their own carrom board, inspires Anand Mahindra

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:41 IST

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a hit among his followers and almost all his tweets create a stir among people. Case in point, his latest tweet involving a group of kid and their creative carrom board that is attracting all sorts of reactions from people.

Using the hashtag #whatsappwonderbox, the business tycoon shared the image which shows kids playing carrom. It’s the ‘board’ of the game, however, that inspired Mahindra.

“What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination...” he wrote in caption.

What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination... pic.twitter.com/WYYu1ohX84 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2019

Since being shared a few hours back, the post has already amassed over 18,000 likes and close to 3000 retweets. While commenting many expressed that the image inspired them too.

Here’s how people reacted:

What do you think about this creative carrom board?

