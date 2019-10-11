Kids create their own carrom board, inspires Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a hit among his followers and almost all his tweets create a stir among people. Case in point, his latest tweet involving a group of kid and their creative carrom board that is attracting all sorts of reactions from people.
Using the hashtag #whatsappwonderbox, the business tycoon shared the image which shows kids playing carrom. It’s the ‘board’ of the game, however, that inspired Mahindra.
“What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination...” he wrote in caption.
What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination... pic.twitter.com/WYYu1ohX84— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2019
Since being shared a few hours back, the post has already amassed over 18,000 likes and close to 3000 retweets. While commenting many expressed that the image inspired them too.
Here’s how people reacted:
Level of happiness is more than buying a SUV car...— Paresh (@jskgold2) October 11, 2019
See the positivity in every native situation.— Pravesh pandey (@pandeypravesh79) October 11, 2019
The kids are very creative ❤️
Love the innovative positive spirit of these little ones 😍👍👍👍— Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) October 11, 2019
This is incredible !!— Maj Divya (@Divya_1416) October 11, 2019
Motivation comes in many forms !!
Superb innovation— gurudatt samant (@gssamant) October 11, 2019
What do you think about this creative carrom board?
