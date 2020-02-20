Lion sits on roof of tourist-filled safari car, ‘tries’ to open door too. Watch nail-biting video

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:11 IST

While on a safari, most people want to catch a glimpse of the majestic creatures of jungle, mainly lions or tigers. A group of tourists had their wish fulfilled when they spotted three lions together but in a way which they may have never imagined. Turns out, one of the lions climbed on top of their car and sat on the roof.

A video of the incident was captured and is doing the rounds of the Internet since 2019. It again came into spot light after being shared on Reddit about 15 hours back.

In the clip, the lion sits on the roof of the white-colored safari car while the other two circle the vehicle. A few moments into the clip, the lion tries to pull the car’s handle which thankfully remains locked. This goes on for a while and then the driver slowly starts reversing the car. Eventually, the lion gets down from the vehicle and the car drives away.

Take a look at the nail-biting video:

Since being shared, the video has garnered close to 11,300 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. People had different comments to drop. While some wrote that the whole scene is scary, others joked about the situation.

“How is this safe? These lions seem capable of ripping open the car,” wondered a Reddit user. “I’m always amazed at the thought process that goes into someone taking their own car through one of these ‘safari’ places as opposed to just taking the tour bus,” wrote another. “Sometimes these cars open at the top and you can get to the snacks inside!” commented another. “If I fits, I sits,” joked a fourth.

