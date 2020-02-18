e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Man’s scary fall off moving train captured in TikTok video, leaves netizens shocked

Man’s scary fall off moving train captured in TikTok video, leaves netizens shocked

The 7-second-long clip shows a man hanging from a train’s compartment. As the video is filmed, the man loses balance and tumbles on the rail tracks.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:56 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
He eventually stands up at the end of the clip and appears to be unhurt as onlookers gasp in horror.
He eventually stands up at the end of the clip and appears to be unhurt as onlookers gasp in horror.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyalOffc)
         

Travelling by train is one of the most common modes of transportation for most Indians. But many people don’t follow the safety rules while travelling on a train and put themselves in grave danger. One such video tweeted by the Ministry of Railways and the official handle of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s Office, shows an accident that is shaking netizens to the core.

“Showing stunts in a moving train is a sign of cowardice, not bravery. Your life is priceless, do not put it in danger. Follow the rules, and enjoy the safe journey,” reads the caption of the clip.

The 7-second-long clip shows a man hanging from a train’s compartment. As the video is filmed, the man loses balance and tumbles on the rail tracks. But he eventually stands up at the end of the clip and appears to be unhurt as onlookers gasp in horror.

Posted an hour ago, the clip has garnered over 8,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. While some were shocked to see the man putting his life in danger, other demanded strict rules to punish such law breakers.

What do you think of this horrifying incident?

