Man’s scary fall off moving train captured in TikTok video, leaves netizens shocked

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:56 IST

Travelling by train is one of the most common modes of transportation for most Indians. But many people don’t follow the safety rules while travelling on a train and put themselves in grave danger. One such video tweeted by the Ministry of Railways and the official handle of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s Office, shows an accident that is shaking netizens to the core.

“Showing stunts in a moving train is a sign of cowardice, not bravery. Your life is priceless, do not put it in danger. Follow the rules, and enjoy the safe journey,” reads the caption of the clip.

The 7-second-long clip shows a man hanging from a train’s compartment. As the video is filmed, the man loses balance and tumbles on the rail tracks. But he eventually stands up at the end of the clip and appears to be unhurt as onlookers gasp in horror.

Posted an hour ago, the clip has garnered over 8,000 views and tons of reactions from netizens. While some were shocked to see the man putting his life in danger, other demanded strict rules to punish such law breakers.

Ji bilkul Sahi kaha hai Aapne Hum Sabhi ko is Ghatna se Sikh leni chaiye @PiyushGoyal — Suraj Choubey (@SurajChoubey9) February 18, 2020

बिल्कुल सही कहा आपने सर — Ramnaransen (@ramnaransen) February 18, 2020

Inkeee khilaaf action liyaa jayee. — ABशार Uल हK (@AbsharHaq) February 18, 2020

File case against such ppl,don't allow them to travel by train atleast 6months ban,then only realise indian railways values — Ram N (@Ram_N_Vijayapur) February 18, 2020

Strict action should be taken against them many times they inspire others to do so.

At least 1 Lakh fine and 1yrs imprisonments — 🇮🇳 Amrit Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@amrit198447) February 18, 2020

