Home / It's Viral / Man’s tabla skills impress netizens. Seen it yet?

Man’s tabla skills impress netizens. Seen it yet?

As the video starts, Varma can be seen leveling up on the speed of the same 'taal' and finishing the routine off with ease.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:12 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Chaitanya Varma playing the tabla.
The clip shows Chaitanya Varma playing the tabla.(Instagram/@musicalveins)
         

The Internet is filled with videos showcasing amazing musical skills of people. From singing in a soothing voice to playing piano in a melodious way, the examples are many. Now, there is a latest inclusion to that list and it’s a video which shows amazing tabla playing skills of an individual. There’s a high possibility the video will leave you mesmerised.

Shared by Instagram user Chaitanya Varma, the clip shows him playing the tabla. “A short Tripalli. Tripalli is something which is played of same words or same taal, in 3 different speeds,” explains the caption shared along with the clip.

As the video starts, Varma can be seen leveling up on the speed of the same ‘taal’ and finishing the routine off with ease.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 1, the clip has garnered over 6 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed more than 1.1 lakh likes along with tons of appreciative comments from netizens. Many couldn’t stop lauding the routine, others dropped in heart and fire emojis to express their appreciation.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Superb!” writes an Instagram user. “Wow, didn’t know this, love the rhythm,” comments another. “Amazing tabla skills,” says a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

