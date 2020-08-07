e-paper
Nagpur City Police wants to give grammar lessons to scammers. Here's why

Nagpur City Police wants to give grammar lessons to scammers. Here’s why

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has sparked laughter among people.

Aug 07, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nagpur Police’s tweet has prompted people to share various comments (representational image).
Nagpur Police's tweet has prompted people to share various comments (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

Every now and then, police departments across the nation, take to social media to spread awareness about scam activities and also remind people to stay safe. Nagpur Police, in their latest tweet, did the same but in a sarcastic and witty way. Their recent post is addressed to scammers and they constructed the message in such a way that it may leave you laughing out loud.

They started the tweet by writing, “Dear Scammers,” then added, “We would love to teach you some lessons in grammar. Home Tutors available.” That’s not all. They also gave a helpline number and tweeted that if the perpetrators call the number then a cyber-cell official will be at their doorstep. And there’s a perk too – “free stay at lockups!”

The tweet is complete with screenshots of fraudulent messages asking people to call different numbers to complete the KYC for the mobile payments and commerce platform Paytm. What’s interesting to note is that the name of the company is wrong in every image besides the errors in sentence construction.

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has sparked laughter among people. Till now it has also gathered close to 300 likes and the numbers are increasing. From applauding the department’s hilarious approach to thanking them for spreading awareness, people shared all sorts of comments.

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s tweet?

