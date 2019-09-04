New Motor Vehicles Act attracts hilarious memes from people. Seen them yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:18 IST

The amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force on September 1. Just a few days after it was implemented a particular incident created a lot of buzz among people. It’s about a Delhi man who was fined Rs 23,000 for riding his motorcycle without helmet and not carrying proper documents.

This incident created a stir across different social media platforms – especially Twitter. While some people tweeted about the strictness of the new act, there were many who took a hilarious route. The creative Twitter users came up with memes depicting the situations of a person before and after paying challan under the new act.

Though there are lots of memes flooding the micro-blogging site, we have collected some of the funniest posts for you. Take a look:

Rs 23,000 for a single violation.

1.Before paying challan

2.After paying challan pic.twitter.com/t722MjLp3i — The.Indian.Soul 🇮🇳 (@TheIndianSoull) September 3, 2019

Rs 23,000 for a single violation.

1. Before challan

2. After challan pic.twitter.com/wAEJfzGE9H — THE MUSE (@Raopnky) September 3, 2019

Me trying to avoid challan for lack of money. pic.twitter.com/lRTVrh23Vy — Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) September 3, 2019

Best way to avoid Rs 23,000 challan?

Bhai : pic.twitter.com/cLvrqO9JEN — lagharvagharamdavadi (@vlvareloaded) September 3, 2019

Next time when i pay traffic challan.



Entire society : pic.twitter.com/cVLQ8lNXUJ — funnyleone LLB (@funnyleone) September 4, 2019

On September 3, Gurugram traffic police issued challan of Rs 32,500 to an auto-rickshaw driver. He was fined for allegedly jumping the red light and not having proper documents.

What would your version of this meme look like?

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police fine 3,900 on day 1 of amended Motor Vehicles Act

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 15:13 IST