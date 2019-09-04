e-paper
New Motor Vehicles Act attracts hilarious memes from people. Seen them yet?

This incident of a person being fined Rs 23000 under the new Motor Vehicles Act created a stir across different social media platforms – especially Twitter.

Sep 04, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped different kinds of memes on Motor Vehicles Act.
People dropped different kinds of memes on Motor Vehicles Act.
         

The amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force on September 1. Just a few days after it was implemented a particular incident created a lot of buzz among people. It’s about a Delhi man who was fined Rs 23,000 for riding his motorcycle without helmet and not carrying proper documents.

This incident created a stir across different social media platforms – especially Twitter. While some people tweeted about the strictness of the new act, there were many who took a hilarious route. The creative Twitter users came up with memes depicting the situations of a person before and after paying challan under the new act.

Though there are lots of memes flooding the micro-blogging site, we have collected some of the funniest posts for you. Take a look:

On September 3, Gurugram traffic police issued challan of Rs 32,500 to an auto-rickshaw driver. He was fined for allegedly jumping the red light and not having proper documents.

What would your version of this meme look like?

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 15:13 IST

