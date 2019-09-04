New Motor Vehicles Act attracts hilarious memes from people. Seen them yet?
This incident of a person being fined Rs 23000 under the new Motor Vehicles Act created a stir across different social media platforms – especially Twitter.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2019 15:18 IST
The amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force on September 1. Just a few days after it was implemented a particular incident created a lot of buzz among people. It’s about a Delhi man who was fined Rs 23,000 for riding his motorcycle without helmet and not carrying proper documents.
This incident created a stir across different social media platforms – especially Twitter. While some people tweeted about the strictness of the new act, there were many who took a hilarious route. The creative Twitter users came up with memes depicting the situations of a person before and after paying challan under the new act.
Though there are lots of memes flooding the micro-blogging site, we have collected some of the funniest posts for you. Take a look:
Rs 23,000 for a single violation.— The.Indian.Soul 🇮🇳 (@TheIndianSoull) September 3, 2019
1.Before paying challan
2.After paying challan pic.twitter.com/t722MjLp3i
me looking at challan - pic.twitter.com/ROGARY1lqp— शिvam (@Oye_Protein) September 3, 2019
Rs 23,000 for a single violation.— THE MUSE (@Raopnky) September 3, 2019
1. Before challan
2. After challan pic.twitter.com/wAEJfzGE9H
#NewTrafficRules— ⭕ (@Tablatodd) September 3, 2019
1. Before paying challan
2. After paying challan pic.twitter.com/VphLwyqmaW
Me trying to avoid challan for lack of money. pic.twitter.com/lRTVrh23Vy— Piyush Sharma (@misterpiyush) September 3, 2019
Best way to avoid Rs 23,000 challan?— lagharvagharamdavadi (@vlvareloaded) September 3, 2019
Bhai : pic.twitter.com/cLvrqO9JEN
Me after paying challan.. 😂😂🤧#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/8Bu3HTchNU— Rex. 💫 (@scrappy_36) September 4, 2019
Next time when i pay traffic challan.— funnyleone LLB (@funnyleone) September 4, 2019
Entire society : pic.twitter.com/cVLQ8lNXUJ
On September 3, Gurugram traffic police issued challan of Rs 32,500 to an auto-rickshaw driver. He was fined for allegedly jumping the red light and not having proper documents.
What would your version of this meme look like?
Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police fine 3,900 on day 1 of amended Motor Vehicles Act
First Published: Sep 04, 2019 15:13 IST