No helmet, no papers: Biker fined Rs 23,000 after changes in MV Act

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:23 IST

Days after the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force a Delhi man was fined a hefty Rs 23,000 for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet and also for not carrying important documents.

The stricter traffic rules Act came into force on September 1, taking up the amount of penalities by more than four times in some cases. On Day One, 39,000 drivers were fined for various offences, including violations like triple riding, pollution, tampered number plates, using pressure horns, and talking on mobile phone while riding/driving.

Gurugram Police issued Dinesh Madan a challan on Monday, near the district court in Gurugram, for not carrying the documents including his driving licence, registration certificate of the motorcycle and the pollution certificate.

“As Madan was not wearing his helmet, he was stopped by the on-duty traffic personnel. He was unable to produce his documents, when asked. Hence, the challan was issue,” the traffic police officer at the location said.

According to the challan copy accessed by IANS, Madan, a resident of Geeta Colony in east Delhi, was riding without his licence for which he was fined Rs 5,000, an equal amount for not producing his Registration Certificate, Rs 2,000 for not having a third party insurance, Rs 10,000 for violating air pollution standards and another Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet.

Madan, however, said that he had not violated any traffic rule and the amount was hefty.

“I have not violated any traffic rules. They asked me to produce the documents in 10 minutes, which was impossible. They stopped me for not wearing the helmet and said that I have been penalised Rs 1,000 for that,” he added, IANS reports

Apart from the recognised offences, such as jumping red lights and riding two-wheelers without helmets, blocking emergency vehicles has been introduced as an offence, and the guardians of juveniles who are caught at the wheel will be fined and the offence treated as criminal.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 16:59 IST