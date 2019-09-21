e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 21, 2019

Get challans, if caught without condoms, allege cab drivers in Delhi. Twitter reacts

Though many may see carrying condoms as a positive step toward creating awareness about safe sex , turns out, the use of the protective equipment goes way beyond promotion of safety.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Though it’s mandatory to keep a first-aid box, there’s no mandate about condoms in Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules.
Though it’s mandatory to keep a first-aid box, there’s no mandate about condoms in Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules. (Twitter/ANI)
         

In the recent edition of news-that-has-left-netizens-baffled, several cab drivers in Delhi claimed that it’s mandatory for them to carry condoms in their first-aid boxes. According to tweets by news agency ANI, Delhi cabbies claimed they are even penalised by police if “found without condoms in their first aid kits.”

Though many may see carrying condoms as a positive step toward creating awareness about safe sex , turns out, the uses of the protective equipment go way beyond promotion of safety.

“If a pressure pipe in car bursts, condom can stop leakage for some time. If it rains, it can cover shoes. Can be tourniquet in case of an injury,” according to a few drivers these are the situations where condoms come handy too.

Tweeple had a lot to say after the news made its way onto the micro-blogging site. Here’s what they tweeted:

As per Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules (1993) and The Central Motor Vehicles Act (1989), it’s necessary for all the taxis to carry a mandatory first-aid box. However, there is no mandate about keeping condoms in the kit.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 19:13 IST

tags
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanThe Zoya Factor Movie ReviewThe Family Man ReviewRadhika ApteSourav GangulyShikhar DhawanBigg Boss 13iPhone 11New Motor Vehicles ActMS DhoniDeepika PadukonePankaj TripathiMahesh Bhatt BirthdayAmit Panghal
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss