Get challans, if caught without condoms, allege cab drivers in Delhi. Twitter reacts

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:40 IST

In the recent edition of news-that-has-left-netizens-baffled, several cab drivers in Delhi claimed that it’s mandatory for them to carry condoms in their first-aid boxes. According to tweets by news agency ANI, Delhi cabbies claimed they are even penalised by police if “found without condoms in their first aid kits.”

Though many may see carrying condoms as a positive step toward creating awareness about safe sex , turns out, the uses of the protective equipment go way beyond promotion of safety.

“If a pressure pipe in car bursts, condom can stop leakage for some time. If it rains, it can cover shoes. Can be tourniquet in case of an injury,” according to a few drivers these are the situations where condoms come handy too.

Cab drivers in Delhi say they've been carrying condoms, besides other medicines, in their first aid kits as they're penalised by police if found without condoms in their first aid kits. Say "We've never asked reason but we get challans if found without condoms in first aid kits." pic.twitter.com/IPTzHJQ8ip — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Ramesh,Sachin,Rajesh - cab drivers: Condom is used for safe sex. If a pressure pipe in car bursts, condom can stop leakage for sometime. If it rains,it can cover shoes. Can be tourniquet in case of an injury. Traffic police don't know usage of condoms. They laugh when we ask them pic.twitter.com/KCHhhzlBel — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Tweeple had a lot to say after the news made its way onto the micro-blogging site. Here’s what they tweeted:

As per Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules (1993) and The Central Motor Vehicles Act (1989), it’s necessary for all the taxis to carry a mandatory first-aid box. However, there is no mandate about keeping condoms in the kit.

