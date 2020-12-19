Parents’ note to neighbours on sleep training baby sparks Twitter debate

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:36 IST

Sleep training a baby is not an easy task, and it can leave the parents exhausted. Alongside, it can also be hard on the next-door-neighbours. Knowing this, parents of a four-month-old baby who were about to start the process wrote a note to the neighbours. A picture of the letter shared on Twitter by one such recipient has now gone viral and sparked a debate among tweeple.

In the letter addressed to the neighbours, the “Wards” describe how they have begun sleep training their kid. “After many sleepless nights thanks to the dreaded 4-month sleep regression we have decided it is time to start the Cry-it-Out method. If you hear the cries please pray for me and know I am also crying and going insane,” reads a portion of the letter.

The note then goes on to explain how they plan to make it up to the neighbours who may feel disturbed by their kid’s crying.

@KittyBeeJr shared it and informed everyone that they’re going to bake cookies for the parents. “Neighbors left this on the door… I’m gonna bake them some cookies,” reads the caption.

Read the entire note here:

neighbors left this on the door.. im gonna bake them some cookies 😭 pic.twitter.com/SQ0BiF6yTW — Make America Purrr Again (@KittyBeeJr) December 14, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 1.1 million likes till now – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated numerous comments from people.

“What a lovely note. There are some nice, considerate people left in the world,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thoughtful note,” shared another.

However, not everyone was convinced that the parents should try the ‘cry-it-out’ method to sleep-train their kids.

You may as well go over and help them put that baby to sleep for them 😭 — 7 7 7 (@ammd_p) December 15, 2020

Sleep training is a myth. My son did not sleep alone for 5 years. He turned out fine, but never learned to "self-soothe". He is 17 now and fine. — Dr. Queen of Sheba - La Reyne le veult! (@LilyEPloski) December 15, 2020

A few, however, shared comments in support of the parents:

I am so bothered by ppl who go "sleep training is for the benefit of the parents just so they can sleep" maybe? Like parents need to go to work and actually do they jobs to put a roof and food for the baby. If countries gave more p/maternity leave this would not be such an issue. — fre sh a voca do (@feelinthegab) December 15, 2020

many judgemental comments! there isn't a ziplock bag that comes out of a new mother w/ instructions on the one & only method 4 raising a child. with all due respect if u don't have anything positive 2 say then kindly stop commenting . I think this letter is very considerate. — redtaco621 (@molitor_david) December 15, 2020

What are your thoughts on the tweet?