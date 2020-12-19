e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Parents’ note to neighbours on sleep training baby sparks Twitter debate

Parents’ note to neighbours on sleep training baby sparks Twitter debate

In the letter addressed to the neighbours, the “Wards” describe how they have begun sleep training their kid.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a sleeping baby. (Representative image)
The image shows a sleeping baby. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
         

Sleep training a baby is not an easy task, and it can leave the parents exhausted. Alongside, it can also be hard on the next-door-neighbours. Knowing this, parents of a four-month-old baby who were about to start the process wrote a note to the neighbours. A picture of the letter shared on Twitter by one such recipient has now gone viral and sparked a debate among tweeple.

In the letter addressed to the neighbours, the “Wards” describe how they have begun sleep training their kid. “After many sleepless nights thanks to the dreaded 4-month sleep regression we have decided it is time to start the Cry-it-Out method. If you hear the cries please pray for me and know I am also crying and going insane,” reads a portion of the letter.

The note then goes on to explain how they plan to make it up to the neighbours who may feel disturbed by their kid’s crying.

@KittyBeeJr shared it and informed everyone that they’re going to bake cookies for the parents. “Neighbors left this on the door… I’m gonna bake them some cookies,” reads the caption.

Read the entire note here:

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 1.1 million likes till now – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated numerous comments from people.

“What a lovely note. There are some nice, considerate people left in the world,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thoughtful note,” shared another.

However, not everyone was convinced that the parents should try the ‘cry-it-out’ method to sleep-train their kids.

A few, however, shared comments in support of the parents:

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

tags
top news
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In