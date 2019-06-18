Protestors make way for ambulance in Hong Kong, win Twitter

About two million people joined a march in Hong Kong to oppose a controversial new extradition law. During the procession, an ambulance tried crossing the road packed with the protestors. What the people did is now winning the hearts of netizens.

The moment was caught on camera and is doing the rounds on the Internet. It shows people quickly parting in an organized manner to give way to the ambulance.

Shared by Twitter user @AmichaiStein1 on June 17, the video has gathered about 4.66 million views. Other than that, it has also collected more than 5,700 retweets and over 13,500 “likes”. Here’s the video:

Hong Kong protesters let an ambulance go through the massive protestpic.twitter.com/IN61ZnJ9fZ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 16, 2019

Netizens, all over the world, are showering comments on this heartening clip. While some commented on Hong Kong’s exceptional civic sense, others simply admired this wonderful gesture.

