Protestors make way for ambulance in Hong Kong, win Twitter

The moment was caught on camera and is doing the rounds on the Internet.

it's viral Updated: Jun 18, 2019 15:07 IST
Trisha Sengupta
The video has gathered about 4.66 million views - and counting. (Twitter/@AmichaiStein1)

About two million people joined a march in Hong Kong to oppose a controversial new extradition law. During the procession, an ambulance tried crossing the road packed with the protestors. What the people did is now winning the hearts of netizens.

The moment was caught on camera and is doing the rounds on the Internet. It shows people quickly parting in an organized manner to give way to the ambulance.

Shared by Twitter user @AmichaiStein1 on June 17, the video has gathered about 4.66 million views. Other than that, it has also collected more than 5,700 retweets and over 13,500 “likes”. Here’s the video:

Netizens, all over the world, are showering comments on this heartening clip. While some commented on Hong Kong’s exceptional civic sense, others simply admired this wonderful gesture.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 15:03 IST

