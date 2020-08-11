e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Amul shares a special tweet about ‘The Daggubutterly Wedding’

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Amul shares a special tweet about ‘The Daggubutterly Wedding’

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:14 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Check out Amul’s creative tweet for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.
Check out Amul’s creative tweet for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

If you haven’t been living off social media (if you are, we want to know how), you’ve probably smiled and drooled over the gorgeous wedding photos of Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday. Surrounded by family and close friends, the photographs from their wedding have put a smile on many faces. Now, with social media flooded with congratulatory messages for the newly-weds, this one, by Amul, stands out.

Amul, in their recent post, celebrates Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.

“The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!” says the tweet that has been shared with a creative. The image shows the iconic Amul girl dressed in pretty wedding attire with a plate of buttered toasts. The couple, sitting next to her, is seen feeding each other some toasts.

“The Daggubutterly Wedding!” is printed across the image.

Shared some four hours ago, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and more than 200 retweets along with lots of comments.

“Utterly butterfly delicious,” commented an individual. “Awe... That’s so cute,” posted another.

Rana Daggubati also left a comment on the tweet:

What do you think about this tweet by Amul?

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Mobile Headline
Mobile Headline
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In