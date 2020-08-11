Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Amul shares a special tweet about ‘The Daggubutterly Wedding’

it-s-viral

If you haven’t been living off social media (if you are, we want to know how), you’ve probably smiled and drooled over the gorgeous wedding photos of Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday. Surrounded by family and close friends, the photographs from their wedding have put a smile on many faces. Now, with social media flooded with congratulatory messages for the newly-weds, this one, by Amul, stands out.

Amul, in their recent post, celebrates Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.

“The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!” says the tweet that has been shared with a creative. The image shows the iconic Amul girl dressed in pretty wedding attire with a plate of buttered toasts. The couple, sitting next to her, is seen feeding each other some toasts.

“The Daggubutterly Wedding!” is printed across the image.

Shared some four hours ago, the tweet has collected over 3,000 likes and more than 200 retweets along with lots of comments.

“Utterly butterfly delicious,” commented an individual. “Awe... That’s so cute,” posted another.

Rana Daggubati also left a comment on the tweet:

Thank you ❤️ — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 11, 2020

What do you think about this tweet by Amul?