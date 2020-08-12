e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Sanitation workers win praise for reporting lost package despite heavy rain in Chennai

Sanitation workers win praise for reporting lost package despite heavy rain in Chennai

“Hats off to their spirit,” says a Facebook post detailing the incident.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:39 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“We are truly thankful for their loyalty and their service for our city,” says the Facebook post.
"We are truly thankful for their loyalty and their service for our city," says the Facebook post. (Facebook/DCP TNagar)
         

There are times when people go above and beyond to offer their help and service when the need arises. Such acts of kindness always strike a chord with people. A similar instance was highlighted in a post on Facebook and has since won people over.

Shared by DCP T.Nagar, the post details how three sanitation workers went above the call of duty to report a lost package to the police despite heavy rain in Chennai. This, in turn, helped the parcel reach its owner.

“Hats off to their spirit,” says the post detailing the incident. “We are truly thankful for their loyalty and their service for our city,” the post says further.

Take a look at the entire post below:

Since being shared on August 10, the post has collected several reactions.

“Good job... such inspiration is definitely needed for our society,” reads a comment. “Hats off,” says another.

Several such stories have been shared on social media. Earlier, a post about a police officer in Telangana setting up special ‘Mobile Safety’ in order to help victims of domestic violence during the coronavirus-induced lockdown left many inspired.

What are your thoughts on this post?

