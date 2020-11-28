e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Smriti Irani posts clip of artist playing Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai on guitar. It is mesmerizing

Smriti Irani posts clip of artist playing Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai on guitar. It is mesmerizing

The video shows Shrey Gupta who is a singer, songwriter and can play multiple instruments.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a musician named Shrey Gupta.
The image shows a musician named Shrey Gupta.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
         

The intriguing content shared on Smriti Irani’s official Instagram account never fails to entertain netizens. Her latest share, in the form of an Insta story, is no different.

Irani re-shared a video which was originally posted back in July by a musician named Shrey Gupta. The clip shows him performing a guitar cover of the song Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai. “Music… young talent… don’t know who he is but God bless,” Irani wrote in her story.

After Irani’s post, the video is again capturing the attention of netizens.

The image shows a musician named Shrey Gupta.
The image shows a musician named Shrey Gupta. ( Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial )

“Hey, everyone! Here’s another cover of one of my personal favourite songs. I tried doing something’s lol different with it this time so I hope you all like it!” reads a bit of the caption of the post shared by Gupta.

Take a look at the performance:

If you are in awe of Gupta’s performance, then know that you are not alone. Here is what Instagram users had to say about the performance. One person wrote on the comments section of Gupta’s post, “Awesome man”. Another individual expressed, “Wow. This is so good”. “Superb,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

