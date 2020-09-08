e-paper
Sonu Sood’s reply to fan who painted his pic on SIM card is winning people over

Sep 08, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the artwork shared by the Twitter user.
The image shows the artwork shared by the Twitter user. (Twitter/@sominz_artworkz)
         

Sonu Sood has won people’s hearts for going above and beyond to assist those who reach out to him asking for help. The efforts of the actor have also earned him a fan following on Twitter. Some of his fans also share artworks on the micro-blogging platform as a tribute. Just like this post by a Twitter user named Somin who drew Sood’s face on a SIM card and shared the image online. Soon, the actor replied and now his response in winning people over.

“Sonu Sood sir I have painted your picture on a SIM card. How do you like it? You are doing great work, proud of you sir,” reads Somin’s tweet when translated from Hindi.

To this post, the actor witty replied with a winking face with tongue emoji and wrote, “10G network”.

Since being shared less than an hour ago, Sood’s post has gathered more than 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed close to 650 rewteets and tons of appreciative comments. While some praised the actor for his gestures, others were impressed by the artwork.

Overwhelmed, the original poster further replied with this tweet:

What do you think of the entire conversation?

