e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Startup in Netherlands develops biodegradable ‘living’ coffin using fungus

Startup in Netherlands develops biodegradable ‘living’ coffin using fungus

The company, Loop, says its casket is made of mycelium, the underground root structure of mushrooms, and filled with a bed of moss to stimulate decomposition.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:53 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Delft
The image shows Loop Cocoon, a ‘living coffin’, made of mycelium.
The image shows Loop Cocoon, a ‘living coffin’, made of mycelium. (REUTERS)
         

A Dutch start-up has created a biodegradable “living coffin” made of a fungus, instead of wood, which it says can convert a decomposing human body into key nutrients for plants.

The company, Loop, says its casket is made of mycelium, the underground root structure of mushrooms, and filled with a bed of moss to stimulate decomposition.

“Mycelium is nature’s biggest recycler”, Bob Hendrikx, the creator of the living coffin told Reuters. “It’s continuously looking for food and transforming it into plant nutrition,” they added.

View of a part of a Loop Cocoon, a living coffin, made of mycelium.
View of a part of a Loop Cocoon, a living coffin, made of mycelium. ( REUTERS )

Mycelium also devours toxins and turns them into nutrients.

“It’s used in Chernobyl to clean up the soil there from the nuclear disaster”, Hendrikx said.

“And the same thing happens in our burial places, because the soil is super polluted there and mycelium really likes metals, oils and microplastics.”

Loop Cocoon, a living coffin.
Loop Cocoon, a living coffin. ( REUTERS )

The coffin is grown like a plant within the space of a week at the company’s lab at the Technical University of Delft by mixing mycelium with wood chips in the mould of a coffin.

After the mycelium has grown through the wood chips, the coffin is dried and has enough strength to carry a weight of up to 200 kilograms (440 lb).

Bob Hendrikx. Innovator & Biodesigner standing next to the coffin.
Bob Hendrikx. Innovator & Biodesigner standing next to the coffin. ( REUTERS )

Once buried, interaction with ground water will dissolve the coffin within 30 to 45 days. Decomposition of the body is estimated to take only 2 to 3 years, instead of the 10 to 20 years it takes with traditional coffins.

A living coffin made of mycelium.
A living coffin made of mycelium. ( REUTERS )

Loop has so far grown and sold 10 living coffins, Hendrikx said, for 1,500 euros ($1,761) a piece.

“When the living coffin is in the ground you can even water it, add seeds and you can decide what tree you want to become,” Hendrikx added.

tags
top news
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPLCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In