e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat sets an example for everyone on how to lay your boundaries. Watch

Cat sets an example for everyone on how to lay your boundaries. Watch

If you are learning how to speak your mind confidently then this feline can help.

it-s-viral Updated: May 22, 2020 20:01 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat and the dog engaged in an intense fight.
The image shows the cat and the dog engaged in an intense fight. (TikTok/@sketchy__eddie)
         

We all may have experienced a few moments wherein we were unable to say what we wanted to. However, if you are learning how to speak your mind confidently, then this feline, who is ready to wrestle a doggo way bigger than itself for stepping into its personal space, is an inspiration.

This almost 15-second-long clip was posted on TikTok on March 1. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Wait for itttt”.

The recording starts with a brown-furred doggo mucking about whilst a calm looking feline with a black-coat sits watching the four-legged adorable beast. The canine rolls over the carpeted floor and does a stretch, all while the kitty observes its absurd body movements.

A few seconds in though, the pooch crosses a line, which the cat would have probably preferred maintained, as it lightly bites onto the kitty’s neck. That seems to be all the indication the feline needed to unleash its inner beast. The cat almost chokeholds the doggo who is twice, if not more, its size. The film ends with the two animals engaged in an intense wrestling match.

Since being originally shared, the post has amassed almost 1,000 comments on the video-sharing application. Additionally, the clip is creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

@sketchy__eddie

Wait for itttt ##adtr ##disrepectyoursurroundings ##fyp ##moshpit ##hardcore ##dogsoftiktok ##metalhead ##adaytoremember

♬ Original Sound - Unknown

Here is how netizens reacted to this cat-and-dog interaction. One TikTok user said, “WWE live”. While a Redditor wrote, “Kitty was waiting for the right combination of the doggie stepping over the line and being vulnerable”.

“Dog: let’s play. I wanna play. Play with me. Cat: I ain’t playing boi!” read a comment by one Reddit user who was trying to guess the animal’s perspectives.

What are your thoughts on this cat and dog pair? Feeling inspired by either?

Also Read | Cute kitten and adorable doggo play with a string, video breaks the ‘aww’ meter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In