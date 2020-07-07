e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This Manipur organization produces tiffin carriers from bamboo, netizens amazed. Watch

This Manipur organization produces tiffin carriers from bamboo, netizens amazed. Watch

Easily detachable and secured with a tight lock, each and every part of this special tiffin carrier is made from bamboo.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Made from bamboo, these eco-friendly tiffin boxes produced by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur are not only attractive but are extremely useful and not at all harmful for the environment.
Made from bamboo, these eco-friendly tiffin boxes produced by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur are not only attractive but are extremely useful and not at all harmful for the environment.(Twitter/@SudhaRamenIFS)
         

The Internet showcases a lot of unique videos when one searches for nature-friendly products. We bring you one such product that can be used as an alternative to plastic tiffin boxes. Made from bamboo, these eco-friendly tiffin boxes produced by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur are not only attractive but are extremely useful and not at all harmful for the environment.

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the clip shows the framework of the tiffin carrier. Easily detachable and secured with a tight lock, each and every part of this special item is made from bamboo. The tiffin carrier is said to be much more environment-friendly than plastic or steel ones.

Ramen even gave the contact information of the organization that makes these products. Golan Naulak, the person behind this organization has also shared details of this unique tiffin carrier. “Eco-friendly products using local resources is key for sustainability and reviving post Covid-19 economy,” reads the caption in his tweet.

Posted on July 6, the clip shared by Ramen has garnered over 29,000 views and tons of enquiries from netizens. While some wanted to know how one could get hold of this product, others lauded this eco-friendly effort. 

Would you like to try out this nature friendly bamboo tiffin carrier?

tags
top news
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
BJP relying on the Kashmir issue to stitch Bengal strategy
BJP relying on the Kashmir issue to stitch Bengal strategy
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official
BJP is LeBron James of elections, Congress a dilettante: Sanjay Jha
BJP is LeBron James of elections, Congress a dilettante: Sanjay Jha
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Watch: IAF’s Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border
Watch: IAF’s Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In