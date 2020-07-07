This Manipur organization produces tiffin carriers from bamboo, netizens amazed. Watch

it-s-viral

The Internet showcases a lot of unique videos when one searches for nature-friendly products. We bring you one such product that can be used as an alternative to plastic tiffin boxes. Made from bamboo, these eco-friendly tiffin boxes produced by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur are not only attractive but are extremely useful and not at all harmful for the environment.

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the clip shows the framework of the tiffin carrier. Easily detachable and secured with a tight lock, each and every part of this special item is made from bamboo. The tiffin carrier is said to be much more environment-friendly than plastic or steel ones.

Look at this Bamboo Tiffin carrier made by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur. Beautiful and innovative design using local resources.



Use natural products - they are not just attractive, but also eco-friendly and it also supports many to have a livelihood. pic.twitter.com/7OFUpfvvWV — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 6, 2020

Ramen even gave the contact information of the organization that makes these products. Golan Naulak, the person behind this organization has also shared details of this unique tiffin carrier. “Eco-friendly products using local resources is key for sustainability and reviving post Covid-19 economy,” reads the caption in his tweet.

Posted on July 6, the clip shared by Ramen has garnered over 29,000 views and tons of enquiries from netizens. While some wanted to know how one could get hold of this product, others lauded this eco-friendly effort.

Can v get details from where v can get? Thnks — Janak Chauhan (@janakchauhan) July 7, 2020

Appreciate the fact that they're eco-friendly, known for their durability, and have the potential to support local artisans.



Bamboos are perennial plants and they grow fast, so we shouldn't run the risk of depleting the resource. — Sri (@srikavineehari) July 6, 2020

Perfectly designed.

I really appreciate talent and efforts.

Can we clean it with soap and water on daily basis? As we do for glass or metal tiffins? — Dr. snehalata (@Drsnehalata1) July 6, 2020

Really neat. well designed — Deepak Kumar (@DeepakK1959) July 6, 2020

👏👏👏 beautiful craftsmanship❣️ — Manohar Gidwani (@mdgidwani) July 7, 2020

Would you like to try out this nature friendly bamboo tiffin carrier?