This unlikely black cat and snake friendship will make you do a double-take

it-s-viral

Updated: May 02, 2020 17:42 IST

It is always uplifting to see pictures and videos of interspecies friendships. However, pictures of affection blossoming between these two animals from unlikely species may leave some feeling surprised.

These three pictures were posted on Twitter on May 1. They were accompanied by a caption that read, “why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together”. The shots showcase a black cat, identified as Ricky on the thread, and his new friend, a black snake. The creatures are seen hanging out in the sun, probably trying to get a nice tan. It is unclear if Ricky can understand ‘hiss’ or if the snake is fluent in ‘meow’, but the language barrier doesn’t seem to stop the two from becoming friends.

While some of cheered on this newfound companionship, others were surprised about the union. The tweet currently has over 96,900 retweets and more than 580,00 likes.

why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together pic.twitter.com/dvTRHF1Wiy — ditch pony (@molly7anne) April 30, 2020

Here are some reactions to the duo from the microblogging application:

Ricky and snakey appear to not be the only strange pair in town:

my dad’s cat keeps bringing this particular snake into his house to just chill pic.twitter.com/Dmva9JmrrO — soup stan account (@waxeymeech) April 30, 2020

Wow, this tweet had so much going on, from start to finish:

I once saw my cat walking along with big bulging cheeks. I said, "what’s up, Little Bit?"



She proceeded to walk up to me & spit out an entire, live snake at my feet. Completely unharmed.



I simply couldn’t move. The snake left. Little Bit looked at me a moment, then walked on. — 𝕁𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕒𝕙𝕒 (@amcgaha) May 1, 2020

Honestly, we do too!

I want what they have — n/a (@GBThreezy) April 30, 2020

Someone responded to the earlier tweet with this:

Sunbathing with a friend? — Ryan (@ALLxISxLOST) May 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on this feline and snake furrrnship?