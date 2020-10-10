e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This woman’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams is wowing netizens. Heard it yet?

This woman’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams is wowing netizens. Heard it yet?

The video has been shared on Lanie Gardner’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Lanie Gardner.
The image shows Lanie Gardner. (Instagram/@whoislanie)
         

The video of a man skating down an empty road nonchalantly whilst drinking cranberry juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac’s famous track Dreams recently graced the Internet. The clip won many hearts, and its viral nature brought the renowned 1970s rock band back on the charts. Now, a young fan of the music group has posted a recording of herself covering the said song. Her marvellous musical talent is winning netizens over.

Lanie Gardner shared her cover of the song Dreams by Fleetwood Mac on her personal Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The recording shows Gardner sitting in front of a microphone while wearing black coloured headphones. She takes a sip from a bottle of cranberry juice as the background music begins to play. Then, she starts singing into the mike.

Check out her fantastic performance:

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The share currently has over 500,000 views on Instagram and more than 276,000 views on Twitter. Netizens also left many supportive comments under the clip.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One Instagram user said, “This was absolutely incredible”. Another individual on the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “This is amazing. You have a wonderful voice”.

On Twitter, people had a similar reaction. “Voice, smile and fun attitude are what make this so amazing,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share?

