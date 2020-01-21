TikTok’s cereal challenge needs you to eat from someone’s mouth. Dare to try?

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:35 IST

When it comes to cereal, a major controversy has been the way one eats it - does the milk go in first or the cereal. Well, turns out that raging debate isn’t the only thing making cereal - an otherwise non-controversial breakfast meal - all kinds of viral. Cereal is now part of a trending TikTok challenge. And to say it is disgusting is an understatement.

This new challenge is called #CerealChallenge. Sounds simple so far right? But would you feel the same when we tell you the other hashtag associated with it is #MouthBowl?

In case it wasn’t already clear, the challenge requires (well, not really… you can totally not participate) people to eat cereal and milk out of another person’s mouth. Disgusted? Wait till you see the videos.

Clip after clip shows people mixing cereal and milk in their BFF’s mouth, grabbing a spoonful from the ‘mouth bowl’ and taking a nice big bite. Some videos even show dogs participating in the challenge.

TikTok is flooded with #CerealChallenge videos. Let’s see if they make you want to try it too:

Dogs have participated in the challenge too:

It doesn’t always go as planned:

Are you interested in taking up the #CerealChallenge?