Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
TikTok’s cereal challenge needs you to eat from someone’s mouth. Dare to try?

Disgusted? Wait till you see the videos.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:35 IST
Videos show people mixing cereal and milk in their BFF’s mouth, grabbing a spoonful from the ‘mouth bowl’ and taking a nice big bite.
When it comes to cereal, a major controversy has been the way one eats it - does the milk go in first or the cereal. Well, turns out that raging debate isn’t the only thing making cereal - an otherwise non-controversial breakfast meal - all kinds of viral. Cereal is now part of a trending TikTok challenge. And to say it is disgusting is an understatement.

This new challenge is called #CerealChallenge. Sounds simple so far right? But would you feel the same when we tell you the other hashtag associated with it is #MouthBowl?

In case it wasn’t already clear, the challenge requires (well, not really… you can totally not participate) people to eat cereal and milk out of another person’s mouth. Disgusted? Wait till you see the videos.

Clip after clip shows people mixing cereal and milk in their BFF’s mouth, grabbing a spoonful from the ‘mouth bowl’ and taking a nice big bite. Some videos even show dogs participating in the challenge.

TikTok is flooded with #CerealChallenge videos. Let’s see if they make you want to try it too:

@mommac_

Ran out of bowls, so I did what any wife would do. 🥴☠️🤣 #cerealchallenge #mouthbowl #fyp

♬ original sound - brentrivera

@newrulesband

Delicious AND nutritious 🥣 🤓 #cerealchallenge #cereal #foryoupage #thisishowitsdone

♬ ROXANNE - Arizona Zervas

@favour_davidson

Quien tiene hambre?🤣 ¿Con quien harías esto?😱 w/ natashaorozco #cerealchallenge #parati #fyp #viral #trend

♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber

Dogs have participated in the challenge too:

@user171772282

make this go viral he yakked in the bathroom after this🤢🤢 #cerealchallenge #TalkToAnimals #fyp #foryou

♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber

@jg.dakattack

I wasn’t expecting that #dakonfyp #dogsoftiktok #dogtreats #cereal #cerealchallenge #perfectmeal #roxanne

♬ original sound - brentrivera

It doesn’t always go as planned:

@bretmanrock

#cerealchallenge I hate her omg

♬ original sound - bretmanrock

@omaraamoum_

Tagga la prima persona che esce digitando la .. farà colazione con te 🥛🥞 #fyp #perte #cerealchallenge #mouthbowl enrylazza

♬ original sound - brentrivera

@the_kaplan_twins

⚠️⚠️THIS WENT SO WRONG‼️‼️ 😂😂 #cerealchallenge #cereal #milk #imanexpert #twin #twins #funny #comedy #lol #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #goodmorning #4u

♬ original sound - the_kaplan_twins

@brintonxdonna

Cereal first or Milk..? 😂💀#fyp #foryou #trend #tiktok #cerealchallenge #foryourpage #comedy #comendy #couplegoals #foru #goals #4u #fy

♬ original sound - brintonxdonna

@kim_benshimon

BREAKFAST TIME 🥣 kevinrubin1 #cerealchallenge #foryou #foryoupage

♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber

@daavid.tv

Your 4th @ needs to do this with you! 😬😅 sophynice55 #comedy#foryou#fyp#foryoupage#cerealchallenge

♬ original sound - daavid.tv

Are you interested in taking up the #CerealChallenge?

