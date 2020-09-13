Twitter India launches emojis, hashtags for IPL teams. Fans can’t keep calm
it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:23 IST
Ahead of IPL 2020, which is set to kickstart on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Twitter India has rolled out special emojis for all the teams. Taking to their official profile, the micro-blogging site has also shared a tweet along with a GIF showcasing them all. And, now the cricket lovers can’t keep calm.
There are eight teams set to play in the tournament. They’re Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The GIF clip shared by Twitter showcases various emojis and hashtags, that too in multiple languages, for all of these teams.
Presenting the new #IPL2020 Twitter emojis👇Which team are you backing? Tell us with an emoji. pic.twitter.com/exsDfIBEoU— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) September 13, 2020
Each IPL team, taking to Twitter, also shared the hashtags and emojis for their teams from their official profile.
“New season, new emojis! Adding some extra flavour to our tweets this year,” this is what Kolkata Knight Riders wrote while tweeting a GIF:
New season, new emojis! 💜— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 12, 2020
Adding some extra flavour to our tweets this year 😄
Join us by using #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KorboLorboJeetbo #কেকেআরতৈরী pic.twitter.com/BPipvfMHxd
“Time to cheer for RCB, Twitter style!”, wrote Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Time to cheer for RCB, Twitter style!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 12, 2020
Use #PlayBold, #WeAreChallengers, #NewDecadeNewRCB, #ನಮ್ಮRCB in your Tweets and get this exciting journey started! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HManOKLILO
“A dash of DC every time you tweet us a roar. Dilliwalon, don’t forget to use these hashtags on @Twitter when cheering virtually with us this #Dream11IPL,” Delhi Capitals tweeted:
A dash of DC everytime you tweet us a roar 🐯🔥— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 12, 2020
Dilliwalon, don't forget to use these hashtags on @Twitter when cheering virtually with us this #Dream11IPL ⤵️
▪️#DelhiCapitals
▪️#YehHaiNayiDilli
▪️#यहहैनयीदिल्ली
▪️#ThisIsDelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/AQXsbccEpY
“Our new Twitter emoji is now out,” informed Mumbai Indians:
👉 Our new Twitter emoji is now out 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 12, 2020
Tweet with #OneFamily, #MumbaiIndians, #MI and #पलटन to join the fun 😉 pic.twitter.com/bvmtplkL4f
As for Chennai Super Kings, they tweeted this:
Start the Whistles with the Super hashtags! 💛💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSK #விசில்போடு @TwitterSports @TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/CthwAw593y— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 12, 2020
Wondering what Kings XI Punjab shared? Take a look:
#SaddaSquad is ready to roar in the #Dream11IPL! 💪🏻🦁#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/HJLTmronPz— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 12, 2020
Rajasthan Royals tweeted this:
Say hello to Mini-Me! 👋— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 12, 2020
A little more love with every cheer. Tweet these to get started! 👇 #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #RR | #हल्लाबोल pic.twitter.com/mcyqCAFbDK
Sunrisers Hyderabad also tweeted a GIF and wrote this:
Want us to notice your tweets? 😉— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 12, 2020
Make sure to use our #IPL2020 hashtags 👇🏻#OrangeArmy #SunRisers #SRH #సాహోసన్రైజర్స్ pic.twitter.com/C4IcDpHsn2
Since being launched, people shared all sorts of comments on different posts. They couldn’t hold back while expressing their excitement. Some also used the hashtags and emojis to show their support for their favourite team.
“OMG! This is so awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow,” expressed another. “It’s so cool,” said a third.
Which emoji and hashtag are you using?