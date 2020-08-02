e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Video of woman hand feeding a peacock has won people over. Watch

Video of woman hand feeding a peacock has won people over. Watch

“She is rich by heart,” the video was shared on Twitter with this caption.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the woman feeding the peacock.
The image shows the woman feeding the peacock. (Twitter/@tweets_tinku)
         

The Internet is filled with videos of peacocks showing their magnificent plumage or graciously dancing around. Those are the videos which often make people go “wow” and leave them amazed too. Now, a video involving a peacock has won people over but for a different reason than the usual ones. The video shows a woman feeding the peacock from her hand and it has now left people with a smile. Chances are you’ll grin too after seeing the clip.

Shared by a Twitter user named Tinku Venkatesh with the caption, “She is rich by heart” and a heart emoji, the video is truly beautiful.

It shows the woman sitting by roadside selling vegetables. She has one of her hands extended towards the bird. The peacock is comfortably eating out of the palm of her hand.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 3.8 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 5,100 likes and close to 1,200 retweets. People couldn’t stop gushing over of the video.

“Such a kind hearted soul. And it’s incredible that she managed to gain trust of that beautiful peacock,” wrote a Twitter user. “Her soul is so pure,” commented another.

Take a look at what others commented:

There were several people who simply shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

