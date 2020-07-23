Peacock eats rice off man’s hand, tweeple love the video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:39 IST

Peacocks are majestic birds and videos of them dancing or flying never fail to impress people. Now a Twitter user has shared an interesting video that shows a peacock feeding from his hand. This clip has also left people smiling.

Twitter user Ethirajan Srinivasan shared the video on July 22 and it has since collected over 1,200 likes and more than 200 retweets. “He has a 5 feet tail… the longest I have seen so far,” he wrote on while sharing the clip.

The video, less than half a minute long, shows the peacock eating rice from the man’s palm. It seems rather comfortable while eating and polishes off the rice within no time.

He has a 5 feet tail..the longest I have seen so far. pic.twitter.com/SzUxZmXJQU — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) July 22, 2020

Since being shared, the video has collected several reactions. While some have shared how much they loved watching the video, some posted their questions.

“So blessed you are… just wow. A peahen at my place is a regular visitor. She is quite young, hope someday she comes to me,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sheesh your palm must be sore,” wondered another, to which Srinivasan replied, “It’s painful”. “Ouch! You’ll have to forget the pain looking at his beauty,” added a third.

An individual also shared a picture of a regular visitor at their home:

Regular visitor to our home , Thudiyalur, Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/6rogVIRzvm — Sathish Sankar (@iam_satheesan) July 22, 2020

“The speed in which the food is gone is amazing,” read another comment.

What do you think about the video?

