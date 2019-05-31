Today in New Delhi, India
May 29, 2019-Wednesday
Weird #vacuumchallenge is the latest online craze keeping people busy

The challenge may seem funny, but one shouldn’t try it because of the dangers associated.

Updated: May 31, 2019 15:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Viral challenge,Twitter,Video
The result might remind some of Black Widow’s outfit from the Avengers movie series. (Twitter/@DanikaRussell)

Stepping inside a large bin bag and using a vacuum cleaner to suck all of the air out of it may not sound like a good idea. Yet, netizens are doing it to be a part of the Internet’s latest craze – vacuum challenge. What follows is a participant getting stuck inside a tightly wrapped plastic bag. The result might remind some of Black Widow’s outfit from the Avengers movie series.

Natasha Black GIF from Natasha GIFs

Following the trend, netizens are posting videos of themselves performing the challenge. Check out some of the clips.

While doing the challenge, one person allegedly got stuck in a bag for two hours until their parents came home, reports Metro. Also, putting a bin bag over someone’s head may cause suffocation. So, it’s better to stay away from the challenge, even if it seems funny.

Previously, the Internet also saw other dangerous trends like “Tide Pod” or “Bird box” challenges.

What do you think about the vacuum challenge?

First Published: May 31, 2019 15:42 IST

