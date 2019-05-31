Weird #vacuumchallenge is the latest online craze keeping people busy
The challenge may seem funny, but one shouldn’t try it because of the dangers associated.it's viral Updated: May 31, 2019 15:50 IST
Stepping inside a large bin bag and using a vacuum cleaner to suck all of the air out of it may not sound like a good idea. Yet, netizens are doing it to be a part of the Internet’s latest craze – vacuum challenge. What follows is a participant getting stuck inside a tightly wrapped plastic bag. The result might remind some of Black Widow’s outfit from the Avengers movie series.
Following the trend, netizens are posting videos of themselves performing the challenge. Check out some of the clips.
#Vacuumchallenge pic.twitter.com/o9g5IHhCcS— dani (@DanikaRussell) May 30, 2019
Decided to try the latest viral challenge!! Full video coming to YouTube soon!!— lifeofREADO (@LifeofReado) May 29, 2019
Catch us at 9pm for the next live shot roulette instalment!!#vacuum #vacuumchallenge #binbagchallenge #itsgoneviral #readointhebin #challengeaccepted #spacesavinghacked@KevLAbeast @PaddyMcGuinness pic.twitter.com/RvzJMJwLBB
Soooo... my brother just had to try it with Matthew 😭😂#VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/zIdjGWoPQE— Emma ✌🏻 (@EJHaston) May 31, 2019
Did I do it right? #bag #VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/sgGoyUsS8p— YouTuber: Easssy E™️ (@easye4real_) May 31, 2019
Tried the #vacuumchallenge....— Capri Sun (@AbbyFabs) May 29, 2019
Can you tell it’s exam season pic.twitter.com/5Dh8NmsZxv
Bebe’s face during her #vacuumchallenge is giving me life! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/BgpJXPcxut— Lya Tee (@peonies76) May 29, 2019
While doing the challenge, one person allegedly got stuck in a bag for two hours until their parents came home, reports Metro. Also, putting a bin bag over someone’s head may cause suffocation. So, it’s better to stay away from the challenge, even if it seems funny.
Previously, the Internet also saw other dangerous trends like “Tide Pod” or “Bird box” challenges.
What do you think about the vacuum challenge?
First Published: May 31, 2019 15:42 IST