Weird #vacuumchallenge is the latest online craze keeping people busy

Stepping inside a large bin bag and using a vacuum cleaner to suck all of the air out of it may not sound like a good idea. Yet, netizens are doing it to be a part of the Internet’s latest craze – vacuum challenge. What follows is a participant getting stuck inside a tightly wrapped plastic bag. The result might remind some of Black Widow’s outfit from the Avengers movie series.

Following the trend, netizens are posting videos of themselves performing the challenge. Check out some of the clips.

Soooo... my brother just had to try it with Matthew 😭😂#VacuumChallenge pic.twitter.com/zIdjGWoPQE — Emma ✌🏻 (@EJHaston) May 31, 2019

Tried the #vacuumchallenge....

Can you tell it’s exam season pic.twitter.com/5Dh8NmsZxv — Capri Sun (@AbbyFabs) May 29, 2019

Bebe’s face during her #vacuumchallenge is giving me life! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/BgpJXPcxut — Lya Tee (@peonies76) May 29, 2019

While doing the challenge, one person allegedly got stuck in a bag for two hours until their parents came home, reports Metro. Also, putting a bin bag over someone’s head may cause suffocation. So, it’s better to stay away from the challenge, even if it seems funny.

Previously, the Internet also saw other dangerous trends like “Tide Pod” or “Bird box” challenges.

What do you think about the vacuum challenge?

