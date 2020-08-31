Woman dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T to Hasan Minhaj hanging out with son: 5 viral videos of the week which may make you smile

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 08:29 IST

Thanks to the Internet, every now and then, we witness wholesome content which leaves us with a smile on our face and fills our heart with happiness. Just like these videos which went viral last week. Though shared a few days ago, they still continue to bring joy to many.

Daddy time

American comedian Hasan Minhaj recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself spending some quality time with his son. To say that the clip is adorable is surely an understatement.

Pierre the penguin’s favourite cartoon

There’s no doubt that videos of penguins are among the cutest. However, do you know what is even cuter? A penguin watching the popular cartoon Pingu with utmost concentration.

Bhangra on Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T

Diljit Dosanjh, a few days ago, shared a video on Instagram which wowed people. It shows 62-year-old classically trained dancer Ravi Bala Sharma showcasing some amazing dance moves.

Beluga whale birthing video

The Shedd Aquarium recently shared a birthing video of a beluga whale named Bella and that has tugged at the heartstrings of many. The video captures the arrival of a new life and that is something incredible to witness.

Can’t Help Falling in Love

This video of a young musician singing Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love as an elderly woman dances is all about happiness.

Which video do you like the most?