Alwar gang rape: Police Superintendent gets clean chit, FIR against SHO

The state government has given a clean chit to IPS officer Rajeev Pachar, who was of Alwar during the Thanagazi gang rape case, and ordered action against other police officers.

The government has issued orders for an FIR against the station house office (SHO) of Thanagazi Sardar Singh under different sections of Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

The government will post deputy SP (Rural) Jagmohan Sharma out of the district, and other staff of the police station, outside the Jaipur police range.

The state government made these decisions after reviewing two inquiry reports on the case. The administration inquiry was conducted by Jaipur commissioner KC Verma and DIG (Vigilance) Jose Mohan did the police inquiry.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Rajeev Swaroop ordered Rajasthan director general of police Kapil Garg to registered a case against SHO Sardar Singh under section 166A(C) of the IPC. The section covers a public servant failing to record any information given to him in relation to cognizable offence.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by five men in front of her husband on April 26 in Thanagazi. The Rajasthan government drew criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bahuajan Samaj Party chief Mayawati during the Lok Sabha election campaign for delay in lodging the FIR in the case and not taking action until the purported video of the sexual assault began circulating on social media.

The Rajasthan government removed Rajeev Pachar as the SP, suspended Thanagazi SHO and removed six staff of the police station. Five accused in the case were arrested on May 7 and police have filed charge sheet in the case.

The Rajasthan government has also approved recruitment of the gang rape survivor as a police constable, apart from giving her compensation.

Based on the two inquiry reports, the home department decided to initiate departmental action under service conduct rules against DSP Jagmohan Sharma, Inspector Sardar Singh and constable Mahesh.

The DGP has been told to take displinary action against sub inspector Babulal, assistant sub inspector Roop Narayan, constables Ghanshyam Singh, Rajendra and Ram Ratan.

The government said it got explanations from Rajeev Pachar and additional SP Chiranjilal Meena.

CLARIFICATION SOUGHT

The State Human Right Commission (SHRC) on Friday sought clarification from Rajasthan government about provisions under which government job was offered to the survivor of Alwar gang rape case, and asked why other rape survivors were not considered for this.

SHRC chairman Justice Prakash Tatia sought government reply by July 9.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 12:10 IST