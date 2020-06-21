e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Covid treatment fee at private hospitals capped in Rajasthan

Covid treatment fee at private hospitals capped in Rajasthan

Additional chief secretary, health department, Rohit Kumar Singh issued orders to this effect on Saturday. The government has fixed the charges under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

jaipur Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The campaign will be digitally launched on June 22 in which over 1 lakh public representatives, including panachayat level workers, will participate.
The campaign will be digitally launched on June 22 in which over 1 lakh public representatives, including panachayat level workers, will participate.
         

The Rajasthan government has fixed rates chargeable by private hospitals for Covid treatment. Private labs can charge Rs 2,200 per test and private hospital can charge Rs 2,000 per day for a bed while they can charge Rs 4,000 for a ventilator bed in the ICU.

Additional chief secretary, health department, Rohit Kumar Singh issued orders to this effect on Saturday. The government has fixed the charges under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. The decision to fix the rates was taken by chief minister Ashok Gehlot during a review meeting on Friday evening. He asked health department officials to ensure that corona patients were not overcharged.

Gehlot said the statewide-Covid awareness campaign should be effective enough to ensure that every person is alert about his or her health and that of their families.

The campaign will be digitally launched on June 22 in which over 1 lakh public representatives, including panachayat level workers, will participate.

